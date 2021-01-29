Beaumont is keeping a close eye on any progress being made through litigation towards the governor in regards to pandemic restrictions.
On Monday Gov. Gavin Newsom, after declaring that a 15 percent ICU capacity meets or exceeds four-week projections, announced the state’s lifting of statewide stay-at-home orders.
The state believes that by late February Southern California should have a 33.3 percent ICU capacity.
“The goal of our announcement is to socialize our projections … and illuminate and further advance and understand what today means and what it doesn’t mean … we’re not out of the woods.”
Riverside County resumes, along with 53 other counties, Purple Tier status: restaurants can open for outside dining; nail salons can operate with restrictions; certain youth sports competitions may resume.
“Today we can lay claim to some real light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said, pointing to a slight decrease in rising coronavirus case numbers, and a drop in the 14-day positivity rate to just under 10 percent.
He added “Deaths continue to be significant. This is a sober reminder of how deadly this pandemic remains.”
The Associated Press suggested that Republicans accuse Newsom for relaxing the rules in response to political pressure and the threat of a recall election, and that Republican organizers have until mid-March to gather 1.5 million signatures to force a recall vote against Newsom, who is halfway through his first term.
At Beaumont’s last council meeting, officials were informed by City Attorney John Pinckney that the city had considered joining other municipalities in suing the governor over his handling of business closures during the pandemic.
Councilman Lloyd White said that “We have citizens reaching out to us that they need to open their businesses and get their kids back to school, as well as feedback from people who are scared of the virus who want us to follow all the rules.”
White was a candidate who ran on the Republican ticket for a state Senate seat last year.
“It’s difficult for our elected leaders to do this when you have other elected leaders providing other, differing opinions,” said White, who a week earlier attended a Reopen Cal Now conference in Sacramento, where sheriffs, federal and state legislators and medical experts gave presentations. “It’s disappointing that one man can make the kinds of decisions he’s making when he has an entire legislature across the street that could be doing what we elected them to do.”
White said “I’d like to send a message to our businesses that we’re behind them, we support them, and we have their back,” though not “legally.”
Beaumont noted that it is paying close attention to the outcomes of municipalities that have sued Newsom over his pandemic orders, and specifically one filed by the neighboring county.
The majority of those suits have been filed by private parties such as churches and businesses, according to Pinckney. “We looked with interest at the lawsuit that was filed by San Bernardino County,” since it would be most analogous to one that the city of Beaumont would consider if it were to challenge the governor’s restrictions, he said. “The city had been evaluating what kind of legal arguments could be raised” if Beaumont wanted to get involved.
A list of potential arguments were considered by Beaumont, many of which were included in the case filed by San Bernardino County on Dec. 14, 2020 with the state Supreme Court, although on Jan. 13 the court denied its petition, decided by five members of the seven-member court, with two judges recusing themselves.
A written opinion was not provided in the case, making it difficult to determine which of the arguments the court based its decision on.
Beaumont has decided to standby rather than pursue legal options at this time.
With the state’s easing of restrictions, some businesses can resume operations with modifications, and low-contact youth sports (not applicable to collegiate sports) such as archery, golf, swimming and running programs may resume.
Amusement parks remain closed; auto repair shops can remain open with restrictions; banks and credit unions are open with modifications; bars, distilleries and breweries (where no food is served) remain closed; body waxing studios can open with modifications; bowling alleys remain closed; childcare services can open with modifications; places of worship including churches, temples, synagogues and mosques can offer outdoor services with modifications; retail shops can open at 25 percent capacity; estheticians, hair salons, barber and piercing shops and personal care services like massage therapy studios can open indoors with modifications; festivals remain off limits; film and TV productions can resume with modifications; funeral homes can offer outdoor services with modifications; gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor services; restaurants can open outdoors only with modifications; and state parks and beaches can open with modifications.
“So many of our small businesses that have shouldered significant burdens throughout this pandemic can now refocus on their recovery,” says county Second District Supervisor Karen Spiegel. “While some businesses may be reopening, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the coronavirus continues to be widespread throughout all of Southern California.”
As of Jan. 26, Riverside University Health System had reported 2,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Banning (1,985 recovered), resulting in 49 deaths; 5,448 cases in Beaumont (3,785 recovered), and 43 deaths; 267 confirmed cases (198 recovered) and 1 death in Cabazon; and 447 confirmed cases in Cherry Valley (294 recovered) and 10 deaths.
