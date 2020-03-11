Bee Canyon and Idyllwild Control roads to close for repairs

Two U.S. Forest Service roads in the San Jacinto Mountains are slated to close for a month each for repairs. The popular Bee Canyon Road (5S07) will be closed weekdays from March 9 through April 9, but be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday each week. And nearby Idyllwild Control Road (5S06) will be closed seven days a week from approximately March 16 through April 16 between Apela Drive in Idyllwild and about 1.7 miles to the west in the Chimney Flats area.
"My goal is to limit future long-term closures so visitors can enjoy them all year long," said District Ranger Julie Hall of the San Jacinto Ranger District. "So I'm asking engineers and crews to repair the roads in a way that avoids major future washouts and improves the surrounding natural resources."
Work on Bee Canyon Rd. will include defining a stream channel and better alignment of the road to better handle large precipitation events.
Repairs to Idyllwild Control Rd. will include drainage improvements to stabilize the road and reduce sedimentation and erosion within the Alvin Meadows area.
With water currently pooling on the road, the project will improve meadow functionality by restoring its inbound flow. Work will also decrease the movement of excess sediments into the meadow and surrounding area.
The closures are set for a month each, but will be lifted if work ends earlier. Visitors can check on road statuses by calling the San Jacinto Ranger District office at (909) 382-2921.
