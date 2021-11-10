BY SHARI FORBES
For the Record Gazette
Beaver Medical Group has been sold to Optum California, a part of UnitedHealth Group, for an undisclosed amount.
Although the sale was final in October 2020, it was disclosed last week in a Sept. 27 letter to patients by Beaver CEO Duane Whittington and Optum Pacific West president and CEO Amar A. Desai.
“Like Beaver, Optum is patient-centered,” said Whittington. “The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought us together in ways we never imagined. We know now more than ever that coordinated care — where providers work together to help patients navigate the health system — is the future of quality health care.”
“By joining with Optum,” he added, “Beaver Medical Group can bring to bear the combined resources, insight and local experience necessary to meet the ongoing healthcare needs of our community.”
Beaver last year celebrated the 75th anniversary of its founding in Redlands by Dr. Meredith Beaver and three other physicians on Dec. 17, 1945.
More than 75 years later, Beaver Medical Group has grown to be one the largest multi-specialty medical groups in the Inland Empire with more than 1,300 employees including 900 clinicians who serve at facilities in Banning, Beaumont, Colton, Highland, Redlands and Yucaipa.
The letter to patients said the company would continue to use the Beaver name as it introduces Optum to the community.
“Over time, you will see a full transition to the Optum name,” the letter states.
Patients will also continue to see the same doctors and care teams “with even greater coordination among providers,” the letter stated, adding that Beaver will also continue to accept patients' current health insurance plans and copays.
Optum Inc., is an American health care provider and pharmacy benefit manager. It has been a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group since 2011.
In Southern California, Optum serves more than 2 million patients. Optum, Inc., announced last year that its annual revenues in 2019 exceeded $100 billion for the first time.
For further information, the company asks that patients visit beavermedicalgroup.com or call (909) 793-3311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.