Three more DC fast-charging electric vehicle stations will soon come online, adding to the network of charging stations available around Beaumont.
The city is benefiting from a $240,000 rebate from the Southern California Incentive Program, and a $31,870 rebate from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Committee, as well as a $100,000 contribution from the Riverside County Transportation Commission STA capital project.
The combination of funds covers the costs of purchasing and installing the charging stations, which will utilize Campbell, Calif.-based ChargePoint, Inc.’s network, which a couple at the Kohl’s parking lot in Beaumont that can charge up to two vehicles at a time each; the county’s fleet services center in Cabazon; and the county sheriff’s station in Banning.
The In N Out on Highland Springs Avenue has a dozen Tesla-specific charging stations ready to go once the fast food joint opens.
Beaumont is waiting for Southern California Edison to power up the stations at city hall, which should be online by the end of the summer, according to the city.
After going out to bid in March 2018, of the three respondents, Escondido-based Baker Electric was selected as the installer, and ChargePoint was chosen to provide the system’s network.
Drivers will be charged a flat rate of 35 cents per kilowatt hour used, and the city will tack on an additional $2 an hour parking charge to encourage patrons to move along once their app informs them that their vehicle has been charged.
The DCFC stations at Kohl’s charge 25 cents per kilowatt hour and an additional 10-cent parking fee per minute, according to the city.
According to the city, most electric vehicles should charge within a half-hour.
In the report presented to the city council for its July 7 meeting, two types of chargers are offered in the electric vehicle charging industry: fast chargers known as DCFC (which is what Beaumont has installed) that provide a 250-mile charge within an hour, and slow chargers, referred to as level 2 chargers, that provide a 25-mile charge in an hour.
Stations are available year-round, 24 hours a day.
A public hearing was scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting; due to technical issues that delayed online visitors from weighing in with comments, the hearing has been continued to the July 21 city council meeting.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
