Prior to when three electric vehicle charging stations went online in the parking lot of the Beaumont Civic Center, there was no usage history in which to draw from in September 2020 to come up with accurate rates to charge customers.
Now that there is a year’s-worth of data for those ChargePoint DC fast-charging stations, Beaumont has approved increasing rates to users of the chargers during peak and mid-peak charging hours: between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when usage appears to be at a premium, rates will rise to 55 cents per kilowatt hour, along with a $2 per hour deterring parking fee if the vehicle sits at a charging station beyond one hour, to discourage leaving vehicles there unnecessarily.
Those rates will be in place every day of the year, including weekends and holidays.
Outside of peak hours, the previously established rate of 35 cents per kilowatt hour will remain in effect, along with $2 per hour fees after the first hour.
According to city data, a CDFC fast-charging station can charge an electric vehicle battery to charge enough for a recipient to travel up to 250 miles before needing a recharge.
Beaumont had based its initial rates on what Southern California Edison charges for energy at nearby charging stations.
