Beaumont property owners with unresolved or delinquent fees and charges related to solid waste and sewer bills will see those fees collected as part of those property owners’ taxes.
According to the resolution approved by the city allowing it to have solid waste handling charges added to the Riverside County Auditor’s tax rolls, the city is owed $255,670.88 in owed solid waste charges, and $455,063,063 in delinquent sewer charges.
Late penalties for the last three billing cycles have been waived in light of the pandemic.
The city gave a list by parcel numbers of each property owner that is behind in their payments, and held public hearings, during which a couple of property owners disputed their charges.
The city also approved adding $70,593.58 in delinquent weed abatement charges, primarily to owners of vacant properties.
There were 79 parcels depicting delinquencies as high as $9,388 for weed abatement.
Some properties are on a subscription service with the city to abate weeds, who are billed after the fact.
Those items from the city council’s Aug. 4 agenda were passed unanimously.
