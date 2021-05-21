A segment of Veile Avenue in Beaumont leading up to west 6th Street is destined to be closed off to traffic.
According to the city, the northern point of Veile (pronounced “Vee-lee”) where it meets 6th Street is a dangerous intersection, as people heading north sometimes try to make an immediate left in the wrong direction towards the State Route 60 freeway off ramp, or jump the curb to get to the westbound I-10 freeway entrance, or shortly after turning right from Veile onto 6th Street, make an immediate U-turn to go west — an issue if the offending vehicle is one of the tractor trailer trucks coming from any number of area distribution companies.
To prevent further incidents from occurring, potentially by year-end the city will close off Veile Avenue between Luis Estrada Road and 6th Street, essentially the segment of road that goes beneath the I-10 freeway.
It will cut off the alternate route locals enjoy to get to the Walmart shopping area without having to endure the traffic of Highland Springs Avenue, but it will not hinder response times for public safety personnel that need to reach 6th Street or Luis Estrada Road, according to Public Works Director Jeff Hart.
He acknowledged that traffic will increase on California Avenue, but “it will not degrade the service we currently provide.”
“I went there the other day” around dinnertime “and sat there for about an hour just to take it all in,” Councilman Julio Martinez told his colleagues at their May 18 council meeting, as he wanted to witness the cause of complaints from residents regarding industrial trucks making incorrect turns in that area. “It really is dangerous,” but expressed concern that if the street is closed off, it could become a haven for criminal activity and homelessness; and since it is a gateway to the city, Martinez did not want that image to be the first impression visitors have of Beaumont.
Councilman David Fenn shared similar sentiments.
Councilman Rey Santos pointed out that Veile Avenue can become congested whenever trains go through, and requested a study to address that issue.
City Manager Todd Parton pointed out that the city actively engages homeless encampments, and discouraged consideration of closing off the street with fencing, since things can be hung on fences and reduce visibility, and trash can collect along it.
If it were to be fenced off, it would make it more difficult for police to reach encampments and recommended keeping it open and visible, Parton pointed out.
Hart said there would be extensions of 8 inch-high raised curbs on the north side of Luis Estrada and the south side of 6th Street to prevent traffic going through that portion of Veile Avenue, and signage would be installed to point traffic in other directions.
Mayor Mike Lara suggested a monument or gateway sign welcoming people to Beaumont at the north end of the closed off Veile Avenue.
