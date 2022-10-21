Is there a Plan B if this project was not approved, Councilman David Fenn asked representatives of Stockholm, Sweden-based EQ Exeter, during the Oct. 18 Beaumont city council meeting.
Exeter pitched in vain its Summit Station project to convert what is a residentially zoned area into a commercial and industrial zone that would have involved construction of another massive warehouse along Cherry Valley Boulevard.
“Would you go back, rethink things, would you keep it housing; would you come back with maybe a larger retail element with maybe a little higher density housing,” or would it evolve into something entirely different, Fenn asked during the public hearing Tuesday night.
“I think the Plan B is what’s [submitted] today,” Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Exeter Property Group Senior Project Manager Andrew Greybar said.
And Plan B it is, after Beaumont’s city council voted 4-0 to deny Exeter Cherry Valley Land, LLC’s request to alter the city’s general plan, and voted down plot plans, a tentative parcel map and a specific plan that for now remains the Sunny-Cal Specific Plan, an area that was annexed into the city in 2017.
That plan was approved in 2014 with 497 homes in mind, despite protestations from entities such as the city of Calimesa and the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District.
This time around, the park district was promised, as part of a Summit Station approval, to receive a contribution of $10 million toward development of a 147-acre public park and athletic fields along the former Danny Thomas Ranch, with a promise to incorporate a trust that would fund maintenance of the park in perpetuity.
That park property was donated to the city by Irvine-based Shopoff Realty Group, another warehouse developer that is completing a couple of large warehouses across the way from the Sunny-Cal specific plan site.
The Summit Station was proposed to be built on 188 acres along the south side of Cherry Valley Boulevard, the north side of Brookside Avenue, west of Fabian Lane and east of the I-10 freeway.
It would have subdivided 188.03 acres into five parcels ranging in size from 11.44 to 67.87 acres that would have housed three manufacturing buildings, a four-story hotel and 50,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, along with 30 acres of open space.
Of three buildings included for the e-commerce center, one would have been a 1,213,235 square-foot warehouse; a slightly smaller logistics center would have been 985,860 square feet, and a third would have been 358,370 square feet.
There were impassioned pleas from labor and carpenters union members to approve the project, so that union members could land local jobs and not have to commute hours to get to job sites.
Residents claimed that the company bought the Sunny-Cal site at a discount, with every intention of trying to convert it from a residential zone to an industrial one.
Some people speaking during the public hearing, which started at 6:52 p.m. and concluded just after 11 p.m., felt that there was merit in allowing the company to contribute funds toward traffic improvements around the city, since the company insisted that it would have invested close to $78 million in infrastructure improvements at the Cherry Valley interchange, and at 13 intersections within the city.
Exeter execs said that the development would create 2,800 new permanent jobs, a figure disputed by Councilman Mike Lara, who said that his research surveying five existing warehouses in Beaumont found that each site employed about 350 people.
Former city councilman David Castaldo, who is running again for a council seat, was among those addressing the council at the hearing, explaining that he worked on the Sunny-Cal plan while he was in office: “Everyone who bought in Solera and Stetson” communities believed they were moving into a rural area where more homes were on the horizon.
“None of those people that moved there thought they’d be living next door to a warehouse,” Castaldo said. “It’s a great warehouse, and the developer has given you a great big carrot. They’re going to do a lot of great things. Let them do it on a piece of property off First Street where all the other warehouses are.”
Armando Ocampo told the council that he participated in his high school’s career technical education apprenticeship program and joined the carpenters union right out of high school.
“I love having a career where I can earn while I’m learning,” he said. “Often times I have to travel two to three hours to work. I would love to be able to live, work and play in my community,” he said. “For that reason I encourage you to pass this.”
Resident Mary Daniel, who attended Beaumont High School when city hall was the high school, explained that when “the powers that be couldn’t resist taking the money that the developers were offering; of course, when that money is accepted, all the negative impacts that go along with it must also be accepted. However, there is a simple solution: projects that are not right for Beaumont and don’t agree with the general plan should be denied” with a simple “No,” Daniel said.
Another union member from Beaumont, John Sicily, said, “For years we’ve seen the warehouses, we’ve seen the building. It’s not that unusual, it’s part of how a city grows. It’s part of the process,” stating that having local union jobs contributes to “how people can afford to buy a home in Beaumont. When you see a developer like this partnering with the local unions, wanting to give the money back to the community, you would seize that.”
In the end, councilmembers — sans Mayor Lloyd White, who was recused from the public hearing — supported a previous recommendation by Beaumont’s planning commission to deny the project.
Councilman Fenn noted potential health issues from increased smog, and challenged the veracity of the project’s ability to bring in 2,800 jobs for locals at livable wages.
“It’s a concern of our citizens young and old, and I have to fall in line with my constituents. I’m not in support of the project,” Fenn said.
Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez said, “We have a duty to the whole city,” and explained that he weighed whether the project had more advantages than disadvantages, and noted that the warehouse industry is going to pass through Beaumont regardless of the city’s actions Tuesday, and said that there has to be a way to get those projects to help Beaumont pay for infrastructure improvements.
Councilman Rey Santos echoed sentiments from others that the project was in the wrong place, at the wrong time, pointing out that, “Speaking to some of the elderly and young people here, they express that it could be on the south side of Beaumont. I think it’s not on the right location for this. I have to deny your applications.”
Councilman Mike Lara said that “this just doesn’t seem to have the support of the folks who have been here” at city hall, union members notwithstanding. He polled his colleagues, asking them whether they would listen to another updated specific plan if the company were to revise its project; he was answered with a resounding “No.”
That’s despite the company’s efforts to knock on 2,700 doors and host seven community meetings to garner input on the project.
Lara motioned to deny the general plan amendment and the plans submitted by Exeter, which was seconded by Santos and unanimously supported.
The public hearing concluded at 11:03 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.