Schools in Beaumont were in session for just a few days when the first student cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The district had previously made masks optional to wear, but the spread of the virus on-campus reportedly pushed schools to strictly require masks indoors.
Parents were notified of the reported cases via email and ParentSquare, an app used for easy communication between schools and parents. Many parents went to social media to express their concerns.
In an email to parents sent on Aug. 9, just five days after schools returned to in-person instruction, the school district confirmed that a student at Mountain View Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
The email states, “While we believe that the risk of exposure is low, particularly due to the required indoor masking and other protective measures in place, we are required to notify you of this potential exposure.”
That same day, an email was sent to parents of students at San Gorgonio Middle School, stating in a similar fashion that a student on its campus had a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“We understand that you may have questions about who may have tested positive,” the email explains, “however, we are prohibited by law from sharing that information with you.”
The schools have explained that students will be notified if they have potentially been exposed to the virus, specifically any students who share classes with those infected.
While students in middle schools largely share the same classes with each other, contract tracing on the campus of Beaumont High School becomes a much more difficult task, considering the variety of classes offered across all grade levels.
On Aug. 11, Beaumont Unified School District revealed that they had been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 of a student who attends Beaumont High School.
Francinni Zabata, the district’s spokeswoman, said that there have been 40 positive COVID-19 cases among students who attend schools in the BUSD since the start of the school year, which was just over a week ago.
“Some of these cases were reported to the school district prior to the first week of school.”
In other words, not all of the reported cases in students were transmitted on school campuses.
“These students had to quarantine, affecting their attendance during the first week of school,” said Zabata. “The Beaumont Unified School District is following the safety measures issued by the California Department of Public Health.”
This includes K-12 students masking indoors and adults in K-12 settings masking when sharing indoor spaces with students. Masks are optional outdoors for all in K-12 settings.
“The CDPH guidance does not currently have physical distancing requirements for classrooms or schools,” Zabata said. “But it is encouraged and it will be implemented to the greatest extent when possible. Barriers and desk shields are not required, but are available upon request.”
Zabata continued, “The District’s goal is to make sure that our schools stay safe and stay open by mitigating the potential for transmission of the COVID-19 virus in our workspaces. We are asking all employees, parents, and students to please self-screen at home for COVID-19 symptoms every day prior to coming into our offices and school campuses. Do not come to work sick or send your child to school if they are sick. All employees and parents are expected to report any exposures to positive COVID-19 cases or positive COVID-19 tests. Once notified, school and District staff will provide employees and/or parents any isolation or quarantine requirements.”
Many teachers at BHS are continuing to use online resources to accommodate those that may not be able to attend in-person due to quarantining, and some are even preparing for the worst — another year of virtual learning. It’s only been less than two weeks since schools in Beaumont resumed in-person sessions, so it’s still unclear as to how schools will affect the spread of coronavirus.
Christopher Morant is a Beaumont High School intern with the Record Gazette. He may be reached at chrismorant36@gmail.com.
