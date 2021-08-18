Beaumont Unified School District requires masks

After the Record Gazette went to print last week, the guidelines for school districts returning to in-person instruction in California continued to evolve, and Beaumont Unified School District has been trying to clarify actions taken at its last board meeting, where dozens of visitors advocated to allow their children to decide whether masks were necessary in their classrooms.
“The board did not vote to disregard the California Department of Public Health’s director regarding masks,” insists spokeswoman Francinni Zapata, clarifying “and we did not vote to make masks optional. The resolution we passed on July 27 requested that the state provide the local governing board the authority to make the decisions based on local circumstances.”
Francinni points out that the day after the board meeting that this newspaper reported on, the CDC “revised its guidance” that “makes it unlikely that the state will reverse its decision that masks are mandatory” for the settings described in those guidelines.
The Record Gazette’s story “Masquerade ends in masks as optional in Beaumont schools” that ran in the Aug. 6 edition only added to the confusion and messages families were receiving.
One Beaumont High School teacher who spoke to provide background noted that even in the classrooms, the messages seem confusing, and constantly shifting, saying “We’re told that everyone has to wear masks, but we can’t enforce it, and they can’t enforce teachers to wear masks, so it’s kind of weird — half of the class wears masks and others don’t.”
According to the school district, at this time there should be no question: masks are required, and are not optional when kindergarten- through twelfth-grade students or teachers are indoors, though masks are optional outdoors in all campus settings.
Francinni says “We will continue to update our guidance as the federal, state and local guidelines are updated.”
