The Yucaipa–Calimesa Joint Unified School District presented the Beaumont Unified School District Tuesday night with a plaque to say thank you for providing four buses to evacuate Mesa View Middle School students during the Sandalwood Fire on Oct. 10.
Tyson Lingenfelter, director of child welfare, attendance and accountability for the Yucaipa–Calimesa school district, presented the plaque to Robin Robison, director of transportation for the Beaumont school district.
Lingenfelter, formerly principal of Mountain View Middle School in Beaumont, spoke to the board about the events of Oct. 10.
When the fire broke out that Thursday afternoon, Lingenfelter said the Yucaipa- Calimesa school district was able to evacuate all but 160 students at Mesa View.
Lingenfelter called Robison for assistance and she said yes, sending four Beaumont school buses to help rescue the Mesa View students.
Lingenfelter said it was scary because the flames were shooting high and they were hearing explosions.
It was a chaotic scene, but the students were safely taken away in the Beaumont school buses.
Robison accepted the plaque and was accompanied by one of the bus drivers, Laura Wallace.
They took photos with Beaumont Superintendent Terrence Davis and School Board President Steven Hovey.
