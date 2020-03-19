In response to public health officials, Beaumont Transit has announced service changes for its routes.

Route 2: 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 3: 6:24 a.m. to 11:06 a.m., and 1:24 p.m. to 5:06 p.m.

Route 3/4: Saturday only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 120 will operate the following loops only: Morning, 4:40 a.m., 7:25 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.; Afternoon, 12:25 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9:35 a.m., 11:55 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.

Route 125: 7 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., and 1:45 p.m. to 5:10 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

Banning city bus service alters operations

Banning city bus service alters operations

In compliance with orders from our Public Health Officials, Banning Pass Transit's Route 1 westbound and Route 6 schedule has some minor changes made, which will be in effect as of March 18 until further notice.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.