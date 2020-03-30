Beginning today, Monday, March 30, Beaumont Transit will join regional transit agencies in offering free fares to all passengers.
The program aims to provide transportation for essential services while also minimizing contact between passengers and drivers during the COVID-19 crisis.
“Beaumont Transit is committed to providing service to passengers needing to access essential services such as doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping and going to an essential job”, stated Community Services Director Elizabeth Gibbs. “Passengers are encouraged to board the bus from the rear doors and maintain 6 feet of separation between other riders for social distancing.”
Updated route schedules and additional information regarding COVID-19 is available at BeaumontCa.gov.
For questions regarding routes, please contact Beaumont Transit at (951) 769-8530.
