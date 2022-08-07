Beaumont to improve its veterans, first responders memorial spaces

Beaumont Community Services Director Doug Story explained to the city council that last November he and other city officials, following the city’s veterans parade, were directed to organize a committee to discuss remodeling the veterans and first responders memorials that grace the front of city hall.
The memorials are running out of space when it comes to adding new names, and the area is a little tight when it comes to visitors.
Councilman Mike Lara and a handful of stakeholders representing areas of law enforcement, fire services, the local VFW, veterans, as well as longtime veterans advocate Anita Worthen, convened to conceive an improved memorial.
Lara said that, in order to add names to the existing war memorial, the city would have to resort to using the backside of existing monuments, which would involve removal of fencing in order to gain access.
The committee wants to make the area more ADA accessible and usable during special events, as the grass surrounding the current space is difficult to navigate for those in wheelchairs and walkers. Also, the area is not acoustically ideal, making it hard to hear what is being said during events.
Story told Beaumont’s city council at its Aug. 2 meeting that as part of the overhaul current monuments would remain and will not be altered; improvements will be made around them.
The monuments are at capacity: in order to add more names, family members currently would have to navigate around roses and other obstacles, Story said.
The committee wants to create an area where the community can to come together, an area that would allow for families and visitors to relax in a tranquil and peaceful space if they wanted to spend time in reflection.
Two additional monuments would mirror each other on opposite sides of the memorial center, one for first responders, and the other for names of veterans.
The center of the memorial will include an engraved 1912 in the concrete to coincide with the founding of the city.
Added lighting will enhance the front of the building and provide improved security, and additional security cameras will be installed around the site.
The city has set aside $1.75 million for the project, and will seek requests for proposals to come up with construction documents and eventual implementation.
Councilman David Fenn recommended incorporating suggested water features along the sides of the site that could allow for open space, noting that at past events it was challenging to navigate around crowds, and he noted that it was hard to hear presenters.
Fenn wanted to know the viability of portable or permanent outdoor speakers.
Story told him that currently there is not a lot of running electricity outside the building; the new design will include additional outlets and conduits that will make placing podiums, lighting and speakers more convenient.
Fenn suggested including QR codes that could depict biographies for the folks that are listed on the memorials.
“If we have the information, why not publish it,” Fenn pointed out.
Story told the council that the committee took a trip to Arlington National Cemetery in Riverside as part of its research.
“There are some cool interactive features they have at sites there that we could incorporate here,” Story said.
