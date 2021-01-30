Beaumont believes that Three Rings Ranch Community Park “serves a severely disadvantaged community,” qualifying it for State Proposition 68 funding.
The Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018 allocates funds for park creation or rehabilitation for infrastructure, and to enhance neighborhoods that may lack access to the outdoors.
According to the city, the six-acre park has been around for more than 20 years and could use facelifts for its playground and ball field, and needs new picnic tables, park benches and improved landscaping.
It’s a step towards a grant application process that isn’t due until December.
During the Jan. 18 Beaumont city council meeting, trustee Julio Martinez brought up a need for restroom facilities — or at least providing porta potties “as a temporary solution for my constituents.”
Community Services Director Elizabeth Gibbs hinted that the budget probably would not accommodate permanent restroom facilities, and that even porta potties have expenses and liabilities, to the tune of $150 a month just to provide a single unit, and the city has received bills for $1,000 each time a unit is vandalized.
Prefabricated commode facilities could be accommodated for roughly $300,000, not including the costs of hooking them up to city utilities, Gibbs said.
At its Jan. 19 council meeting, the city approved moving forward in applying for $177,952 in Prop. 68 grant funds to pay for an overhaul of the park.
