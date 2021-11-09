BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Beaumont put the brakes on a “proliferation of requests” for new tire sale and repair facilities in the downtown area, which the city has been working towards establishing a pedestrian-friendly, retail-oriented and mixed-use area.
As of early March 2020, Beaumont’s zoning code did not address tire sales, and the city was already dealing with code enforcement issues related to existing related businesses, particularly along 6th Street that involved “an extensive amount of tire storage” that was not in line with the municipal code, and there were concerns related to fire safety due to the volume and storage methods — particularly of used tires — and the city had to address health concerns with tires retaining standing water that attracted pests.
The city passed a couple of extensions to its March 2020 moratorium as it worked on a permanent ordinance.
Earlier this fall the city held public hearings and adopted development standards related to tire sales and tire repair shops for incorporation into the municipal code, which now falls under the code’s “Automotive Services” section.
It provides some basic guidelines for storage: outdoor storage of tires must be covered on three sides, and the top must be screened from public view, and cannot exceed 20 percent of a total lot’s area.
Further, outdoor display of merchandise and goods may occur only during business hours, and limited to four tires or other related display items. The city’s zoning strictly limits the allowance of new tire storage or repair facilities in the downtown specific corridor.
At the Nov. 2 Beaumont city council meeting, Councilman Julio Martinez motioned, seconded by Councilman Rey Santos, to rescind the moratorium on new tire sales and facilities, a motion that passed unanimously and will return for finalization at their Nov. 16 meeting, which effectively will end the moratorium 30 days later.
