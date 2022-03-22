BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont has considered a few options as to how to distribute its recycled water.
One of four options outlined by Denise Conners, an associate engineer with Santa Monica-based consultant Larry Walker Associates, suggested a reliance on Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District-owned and operated conveyance systems, utilizing that entity’s existing pipeline and a future pump station; as well as to recharge in existing spreading grounds; and to give that water district sole authorization for resuse of the recycled water produced at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Beaumont is expected to use a reverse osmosis treatment process to remove dissolved constituents, and oxidation to reduce chemicals “of emerging concern and pathological organisms,” Conners explained.
The option recommended to the city council during its May 15 meeting would promote increases in sustainability, and storage credits by recharging high volumes of recycled water; would limit the city’s liability should full-advanced treatment (or “FAT”) recycled water inadvertently leaks from the wastewater treatment plant; assures improved groundwater quality and high regulatory acceptance; reduces costs due to reliance on the water district’s existing conveyance system; and eliminates a need to make purchases from the State Water Project.
Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District General Manager Dan Jaggers offered his blessing on the city’s action.
“It’s great to be involved, especially in a multi-year drought; it’s going to be another tight water year, we’re going to be taking more water out of storage,” he informed the council.
City Manager Todd Parton explained that the reason the city was addressing the issue was to enable Beaumont to proactively offset a potential need for outside water to have to be brought in, while minimizing long-term state-imposed liability as the producer of recycled water, and encourage sustainable development.
The city will approach the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District to negotiate a memorandum of understanding that can lead to a final contract, Parton explained.
Tuesday’s actions set the stage for “a lot of work” and a “litany of studies” and permitting in the months ahead, according to Parton, and the city will eventually approach the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency to take further steps further down the road that involves the city’s foresight to “Plan, fund, construct, bring in operations, and then get our permit squared away.”
The city’s staff report explained that the city’s wastewater treatment plan has been upgraded to treat 6 million gallons per day, and will eventually at full buildout be capable of producing 8 million gallons per day of high-quality recycled water.
Municipalities are being tasked by the state to increase the use of recycled water over 2002 levels by at least 2 million acre-feet by 2030, based on the state’s Title 22 of the state’s Code of Regulations.
Mayor Lloyd White motioned to accept the city’s staff report and recommendation, seconded by Mike Lara, and passed unanimously by their colleagues.
