Beaumont takes step to create another CFD

Fairway Canyon in Beaumont has become the city’s latest designation for a community facilities district (CFD), under the auspices of developer Meritage Homes and D.R. Horton Los Angeles Holding Company, Inc.
The CFD will have two improvement areas that will be subject to CFD taxes, one with 132 residential units, while Improvement Area 2 is expected to house 287 residential units.
The CFD’s creation was part of the city’s agreement with the developer in 2002.
CFD No. 2023-1 establishes four special taxes within each improvement area: a Special Tax A will finance infrastructure to be completed by Meritage. In Zone 1 taxes would start at $1,328 in 2023-24, and Zone 2 would start at $1,106; whereas in Improvement Area 2, the assigned special tax rate will range from $1,381 to $1,954 per residential property in Zone 1, and $1,736 to $2,067 per parcel in Zone 2, and $1,884 to $2,135 in Zone 3.
Special Tax A is the only one that will not escalate on an annual basis.
Special Tax B would generate $178,000 annually to fund street sweeping, traffic signal maintenance, landscaping and lighting of publicly owned parks, streets, roads and open spaces, flood and storm protection services, and operation of storm drain systems. Property owners in both improvement areas will be taxed $425, escalating up to 2 percent a year.
A Special Tax C of $246 per parcel of residential property would be levied to cover maintenance services related to property owner associations, escalating at up to 2 percent a year; and Special Tax D of $509 per property would fund police and fire protection, and ambulance and paramedic services within the CFD’s boundaries. Tax D would escalate up to 5 percent per year, generating roughly $213,000 toward public safety services, upon buildout.
The services-related taxes B, C and D will be in place in perpetuity.
A public hearing will take place May 16.
Bond counselor Brian Forbath, a shareholder with Newport Beach-based law firm Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth told city council members at their April 4 meeting that the first closings on properties within the planned CFD are anticipated by early summer.
Shane Spicer, managing director of Murrieta-based Spicer Consulting Group, promised councilmembers that home buyers will be apprised of the CFD taxes they will be inheriting upon purchase of property within the district.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn expressed concern that, particularly Tax D, within 10 years is going to “get pricey,” and indicated that within that timeframe homeowners aren’t going to really feel like they’ve paid off much on their homes as the escalators rise.
Spicer noted that, for the time being, the maximum tax rate is proposed, though if it is determined that the maximum is not needed, a lower rate would be implemented.
Councilman Lloyd White explained that property taxes don’t come close to helping a city cover its public safety services costs, and though taxes feel like they “become significant, 5 percent is within inflation at this point.”
Councilman Mike Lara motioned to adopt the resolution declaring the city’s intention to establish the CFD, seconded by White, which passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.