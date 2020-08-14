Beaumont superintendent placed on administrative leave

Beaumont Unified School District has placed its superintendent Terrence Davis on paid administrative leave, following a public employee performance evaluation item in reference to him in a closed session meeting following the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Davis was in attendance at the board meeting. The closed session items simply referred to the district’s “Organizational Core Values” 2 and 6: “We believe all people should act with integrity, perform at exemplary levels, and should be accountable for results,” and “We believe all people should be treated with dignity and respect.”
A reason was not given for placing him on leave.
An internal memo to the district stated that as of Aug. 11 Davis, who has served as superintendent for the past four years, has been placed on paid administrative leave and appointed Chief Innovation Officer Ebon Brown and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Support Services Amy Nguyen-Hernandez as co-superintendents, pending the selection of an interim superintendent.
Davis came to Beaumont in 2012 to serve as assistant superintendent, having previously served a couple years as human resources director for the Temecula Valley Unified School District, where he was also their director of Special Education.
He was also a program specialist and special education teacher for the Alvord Unified School District.
In 2016 he succeeded retiring superintendent Maureen Latham.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(2) comments
the city and school district are preying on children - there's a federal lawsuit against the city because the police are picking up young girls and forcing them to be videotaped naked - city councilmen defend the police - it's a council approved policy ...
preying on children is the ultimate evil, but that's the culture of beaumont ...
'...“We believe all people should act with integrity...'
after the beaumont city council removed 3 elementary schools and a jr. high from the general plan; davis, susie lara, and another guy presented the city council with an award - the city and school district shared the same 'integrity' ...
the same integrity - not 'integrity' ,. but the same amount of integrity, which is none at all ...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.