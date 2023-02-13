Sports park fees notwithstanding, a slew of other fees are being considered for codification by the city of Beaumont, and many of them will likely increase.
After reviewing a fee study, Beaumont City Council asked city staff to revisit the proposed fee schedule in an effort to create a more “community-based” schedule.
Based on the proposed fees, fortune teller permits are going up, though some clients may have seen that coming: their $240 applications are rising to $540 per year.
The city would get more from adult-oriented establishment permits, which are practically doubling from $424 annually to $985.
Single applications for tobacco retail permits could increase from $250 per application to $985.
A lot of the fees were development-related: general plan amendments for up to 50 acres, for instance, would rise from a $3,368 deposit to $5,000 (with charges at the fully allocated hourly rates for all personnel involved, plus any outside costs.)
A basic sign permit would go up from $206.58 per application to $375.
The city currently doesn’t charge for code enforcement inspections; now those could increase to $120 per hour.
The fee study outlines fire and building and safety inspection fees.
“I think cost recovery is a key issue for any city or county,” Councilman Mike Lara said during a discussion at the Feb. 7 city council meeting.
According to the calculations of Mayor Julio Martinez, the city would likely recover roughly $700,000 from collecting its share of fees, yet it subsidizes more than $1.1 million in fees, “which is an extraordinary amount of money. Trying to get that fair share between the residents and commercial is difficult, but as I look through some of the fees, a few of them kind of popped up that I was I concerned on looking at how it could affect them,” such as “that minor special event fee,” which previously was $77.49 and is now going to soar to a flat fee of $1,290: “for a minor special event I’m wondering if that’s something that maybe council considers subsidizing as one of the personal choices.” He went on to express his consternation at charging organizations, such as a homeowners association, that amount of money to have a small event, when he believes that the city wants to portray itself as community oriented.
Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor explained that the city doesn’t have a minor special event fee, and what Martinez was referring to were temporary use permits, which the city relies on in lieu of event fees.
Special events have so far been fee-free, and include “neighborhood parties and things that take place at the park,” or something that results in a temporary street closure, but were generally community-related, and involves roughly up to 500 people.
“Unfortunately with those, staff spend an extraordinary amount of time working” that involves staff from the planning, police and public works departments, and the city is often relied on to post flyers around streets and set up barriers or barricades, for instance. “We wanted to try and capture some of that, understanding that it is of course community-based.”
The city’s latest fee study for costs of services helps the public understand some of what the city needs to spend in order to provide those services.
Taylor told Martinez that the city could consider not charging $1,290 for the application for a minor event, and instead work with the public works and community services departments to come up with a means to break down their costs for providing specific services.
Taylor said that the seven- to eight-page applications are just as cumbersome for applicants as they are for staff to review them, and indicated that the city would go back and review the municipal code, decide what it requires, and “We can take a look at the application and see if there’s a way to streamline it, at least for the minor — not for the major” events, and bring back revised recommendations.
Mayor Martinez was curious as to the fee for “Bingo remote” caller games, which was increasing from a $50 fee to $465.
Eric Johnson, president of Fullerton-based consultant Revenue & Cost Specialists, which worked with the city on the study, explained, “You can’t charge more then $50 per permit if the caller is there in-person. If it’s a remote caller game where the caller is in a different place and there are multiple bingo games that person is calling, you can charge the full cost of that.”
“Oh, thank you,” Martinez said upon hearing the explanation, and joked “I just don’t want to get called from the VFW” that their bingo costs were going up.
