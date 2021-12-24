BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Taryn Thomas has been having a great December, having learned earlier this month that she won the Inland Empire Resource Conservation District’s regional speech contest; having just learned that she has been accepted to Stanford on a full scholarship; and then learning that she was the overall state winner for the IERCD speech contest a week ago.
The Beaumont High School senior was selected earlier this month to be the Beaumont school board’s student representative at its meetings, and has been named Beaumont’s Student of the Month for December.
According to Beaumont High School’s speech coach Chuck Rathfelder, Thomas joins a growing legacy of leaders when it comes to the speech program, particularly when it comes to competing at the state level for the IERC contest, held virtually this year.
Starting in 2017, Katalina Peterson won at the regional competition, again at the local level, and then at the state level; in 2018 Shumirai Soda won the regional and local competions, and went on to win the state tournament in San Diego; in 2019, Kiyani Carter went through the process and ended up taking second at the state championship.
This year, after three years of competing, Thomas was the No. 1 speaker, and her elocution added to Beaumont’s prowess in that field.
“I’m so proud of Taryn,” Rathfelder says, “as much for her determination and effort over the years, as for her ability. She really stuck with it when things were difficult and when she was not quite able to beat some of those older students, but she’s improved year by year, and she’s become as strong a student in general as she is a speaker,” noting that she had done “really well on my Calculus BC final today” as she was still absorbing the news that she won the state championship.
For the IERCD contest, students were tasked this year to address “What can Resource Conservation Districts do to help create a more inclusive dialogue about conservation work?”
Thomas’s speech for the local level was nearly five minutes long; at the advice of the Redlands-based IERCD coordinator Shari Tindall, she whittled her speech down to four minutes, and had it memorized by the time she logged in to compete at the state level, which Thomas won by one point, according to Tindall.
In her speech, Thomas advocates for resource conservation districts to have a position within an organization or a company that directly specializes in diversity and inclusion that can integrate the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community.
She suggests that languages reflected in text on websites not be limited to Spanish, and believes that Mandarin and Arabic could be incorporated, and inclusivity should also be extended to those with disabilities, since during a natural disaster or catastrophic event, blind and deaf residents and others with disabilities may not have equal access to warning alerts, and people with mobility issues are not always able to access shelters, Thomas says.
“Taryn did an amazing job” at the state contest, says Tindall. “We wish her the best. We know she will do great things.”
At Stanford, Thomas intends to study biology with an emphasis in neuroscience, and aspires to one day become a neurologist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.