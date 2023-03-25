Beaumont selects RHA to develop parks master plan

The firm that has been tasked with revisioning the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning has been selected to devise a transformational master plan for the city of Beaumont’s Parks and Community Services Master Plan.
Riverside-based RHA Landscape Architects-Planners, Inc. was one of two entities to submit bids for the privilege of addressing “the long-term needs of current parks and goals for new parks, recreation and open spaces.”
City officials seemed impressed with the 1,676 hours RHA plans to commit to the Parks Master Plan process, which was more than double what their competitor, Portland, Maine-based Berry Dunn, was able to offer, even though that company offered to do the job for roughly $18,000 less.
In its proposal, RHA President Doug Grove indicated that his firm would “align with the city’s healthy initiatives, the California Parks and Recreation Society’s Parks Make Life Better campaign and the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies standards…With a combination of existing team members, your staff and the community leaders, we will craft an approach that meets people where they are and incorporates cutting edge technology and innovative practices in this process.”
The city has tasked RHA with coming up with a master plan that identifies the needs of the community, provides a citywide vision for park and recreation facilities, and establishes priorities for its implementation, while developing a strategic direction for further improvements and funding strategies.
The company anticipates spending up to a year-and-a-half to work on site inventory, analysis and assessment; engaging community stakeholders to solicit input; and developing a series of recommendations and supporting documents.
Community Services Director Doug Story, participating in the meeting virtually, explained to the council that the program was something he had prioritized since he started working for the city.
“This is going to be an amazing opportunity for our community, to have a comprehensive study to take a look at the services we provide through recreation, to take a look at the parks we have and the amenities that we have,” and figure out what the city is missing, he said. “We need to have a better maintenance schedule for what needs to be replaced, what needs to be added” to the radar for future capital improvement projects. “It begins to allow us to have documents to follow when opportunities arise for grants. We can begin to prepare shovel-ready projects.”
Grove, who is president-elect of the California Park & Recreation Society, participated in the March 21 Beaumont city council meeting virtually.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn motioned to pass the agreement, seconded by Councilman Mike Lara, and passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.