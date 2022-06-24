Beaumont seeks answers for several-hour train delay

Beaumont seeks answers as to why three thoroughfares along the railroad tracks became part of a giant traffic jam as Union Pacific offered no insight as to why one of their trains sat immobile for more than six hours on Wednesday of last week.
A stationary 3-mile-long train stretched from Pennsylvania Avenue to Desert Lawn Drive, cutting off at least three main intersections for north-south travel, in areas of the community already plagued by traffic issues related to trains.
Residents complained that parts of Beaumont became a parking lot, and that some drivers jumped curbs and raced across unoccupied land in attempts to move along; others expressed dismay that they could not get back to medications in a timely manner.
Councilman David Fenn was among those caught up in the logjam, and was fortunate to escape it within an hour.
He told his colleagues during their June 21 council meeting that he got off the freeway heading westbound onto Highland Springs Avenue that fateful June 15 day and, as soon as he made a left turn, “I was like, ‘Oops.’”
Ahead, he could see a couple of police officers directing traffic, complicated by the fact that the traffic signal had been previously turned off by CalTrans as it worked on its own projects.
He and Councilman Mike Lara claimed that residents stuck in the traffic were “kind” and “patient.”
Michael Bailey, a Congressional staffer for Dr. Raul Ruiz, read a statement from the congressman.
Congressman Ruiz was a practicing doctor who understands the public safety concerns if emergency vehicles are impeded by trains.
“Last week’s traffic jam in the Pass area caused by a stopped Union Pacific train is outrageous,” Bailey read. “Union Pacific’s lack of timely response is alarming. The massive delays surrounding this event and the lack of communication from Union Pacific are unacceptable. That is why I’m calling on their leadership to come to the table and identify solutions to ensure this incident never happens again.”
Bailey informed the council that Ruiz’s office had sent out its own letter to Union Pacific earlier that day, setting a July 5 deadline for a response.
Trains can be up to five miles long, and their increasing loads may cause more future malfunctions, Beaumont’s council was told.
Beaumont Police Department posted a statement on Facebook (see page 10) explaining that the city was “collecting all the information that led” to the Wednesday incident, which reportedly started at 2:48 p.m.
According to the Police Department, Union Pacific claimed to be “unaware of any issues with trains in our area.”
The situation resulted in “numerous calls reporting congested traffic on area streets,” particularly around Pennsylvania Avenue near the I-10 freeway, and California and Viele avenues near Luis Estrada Road.
Beaumont Police Department’s post indicated that there may have been a mechanical issue, as well as a report that “the train had been tampered with” that contributed to the train’s delay.
It would be 9 p.m. before the train finally moved along.
A grade separation for Pennsylvania Avenue is a long way away from seeing the light of day. A grade separation consists of lowering the street beneath the tracks and providing a bridge for the train tracks above in order to not have the traffic disruption of an at-grade railroad crossing.
Public Works Director Jeff Hart informed city council that completion of designs for such a project was at least 18 months out. Two years ago when the city explored an option — not including increased costs since then — it was determined that the city would need at least $40 million to construct a grade separation, though Hart pointed out that the city does not have funding in place for it.
If the city is able to find funds, Beaumont could see a grade separation project begin as early as 2024, according to Hart.
Mayor Pro Tem Julio Martinez thanked the Police Department and city staff for its quick responses to the community, crediting the Police Department with rapidly setting up a command center to handle the situation.
“The chief did an excellent job ensuring that the public was safe,” Martinez said. “Some of our officers got stuck in that as well … we want to thank everyone for their patience.”
A few days after the incident, Mayor Lloyd White submitted a letter for publication in the Record Gazette (see page 10), explaining that letters were being prepared for approval at Tuesday’s council meeting to be sent to the Federal Railroad Administration, and that the city is updating its general safety plan to outline elements such as evacuation plans in the event of a critical disaster such as a train derailment.
White also points out in his letter that the city’s capital improvement plan, which was on Tuesday’s council agenda, included $750,000 toward the design of a new police and fire station, which will be built adjacent to each other along Potrero Boulevard.
At the June 21 council meeting, Beaumont rejected the construction bids for the Westside Fire Station due to a dispute among bidders, and will rebid the project.
White concluded his letter by declaring that he and his colleagues are “committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents and will continue to push for new legislation, improve safety plans, and build necessary infrastructure that will prevent events such as Wednesday afternoon’s traffic congestion from occurring again.”
In its letter to the California Public Utilities Commission, the city states, “This incident and the lack of response from Union Pacific Railroad created an extreme public safety issue and Union Pacific should be held accountable. Our residents should not suffer at the hands of Union Pacific’s inability to effectively manage their railway operations.”
