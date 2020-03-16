Beaumont schools will be closed until Monday, April 6, to limit the spread of the coronavirus to students, teachers, staff, administrators, parents and the public.
The school board held an emergency meeting Friday evening to discuss the issue and then act upon the order from Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside county public health officer.
Read the full story in this Friday's Record Gazette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.