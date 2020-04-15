School may be out and students under quarantine (as are most of the school district’s employees), but the district still has an obligation to make sure kids receive a meal to get them through their weekdays.
On the frontlines a couple days each week are classified employees, or staff who work for the district that are not teachers, working to hand out food to students as their parents drive them through the lines.
The district says that in order for students to be provided meals, they must accompany the driver.
Jeannette Payne, president of the Beaumont chapter of the California School Employees Association expresses pride in how diligently her union members are out there serving students at four of the district’s sites.
The district provides each child enough meals for the next couple of days, served up by employees of the Child Nutrition Services and Maintenance Operations departments, as well as district administrators.
Until April 30 only on Mondays and Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., meals are distributed at Starlight Elementary School, 1510 Cougar Way; Three Rings Ranch Elementary School, 1040 Claiborne Ave.; Palm Innovation Academy, 751 Palm Ave.; and Beaumont High School, 39139 Cherry Valley Blvd.
On Mondays employees distribute enough to last for two days’-worth of meals, and on Wednesdays, enough for three days’-worth of meals.
Hot meals are distributed, and instructions are provided for meals prepared for consumption at later times.
All meals incorporate something from the four main food groups, Payne says.
