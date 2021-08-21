The U.S. Census Bureau released 2020 census data on Aug. 12, 2021, showing increases and decreases in the population of U.S. areas as compared to a decade ago during the 2010 census.
“We are excited to reach this milestone of delivering the first detailed statistics from the 2020 Census,” said acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin in a press release. “We appreciate the public’s patience as Census Bureau staff worked diligently to process these data and ensure it meets our quality standards."
The data shows all the shifts in the population and major growth in certain areas across the nation while other areas decline.
“Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we’ve been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to,” said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. “This decline is evident at the local level where around 52 percent of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations.”
Locals don’t need to see the data to know the population has grown exponentially in Beaumont. In fact, the 2020 census data shows the city of Beaumont is one of the fastest growing cities in Riverside County.
The population of Beaumont in 2010 was 36,877. By 2020, it soared to 53,036. That’s a 44 percent increase.
Susan Bartoli grew up in Beaumont and graduated from Beaumont High School in 1985. The current Beaumont resident has seen many changes over the years, most noticeably an increase in traffic congestion.
“The worst thing with the growth is the traffic,” said Bartoli. “The traffic now is horrendous. The growth, with all the new homes, is a big change. Once, it took me 40 minutes to travel from Second Street and Highland Springs to the Hwy 79. The traffic lights aren’t synced very good.”
In comparison to traffic in the 80s, Bartoli recalled, “In 1983, I drove from Cherry Valley to Banning via Highland Springs, where I worked. There were no stoplights or stop signs until you got to Eighth Street. I would see only one or two cars. Now, there’s always traffic along that route. The population has really grown.”
However, the neighboring city of Banning saw a decrease in its population over the last decade. In 2010, Banning had a population of 29,603 and in 2020, according to the census, it shrunk slightly to 29,505.
Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area of Riverside County, has also grown. The population in 2010 was 6,362. Today it’s 8,115.
Beaumont, Cherry Valley and Banning are part of sprawling Riverside County, which grew from 2,189,641 to 2,418,185. In comparison, San Bernardino County grew from 2,035,183 to 2,181,654 a decade later.
