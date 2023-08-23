Beaumont has approved its most recent proposed sewer rate increases that go into effect starting Sept. 1.
At its Aug. 15 meeting, Beaumont’s City Council opted to rescind previous rate suggestions and agreed to various rate increases in order to cover its costs for providing services, maintenance of its sewer system and facilities, debt service and capital projects.
The city owns and operates is own wastewater treatment plant, and receives and treats domestic, commercial and industrial wastewater from within the city and portions of unincorporated areas of Cherry Valley.
Since December of last year, the city has held meetings and sought public input on its intention to raise rates.
Rate increases were last approved in 2018.
Approved monthly rates for single family homes will rise from $47.21 per month to $50.22 on Sept. 1, and increase every July 1 through 2027, when single family rates will cap at $55.40.
Multifamily units will initially see a slight drop on Sept. 1 from $29.24 to $28.55, and round out at $31.50 in 2027.
Commercial class customers will see monthly rates drop to $6.14 per month, and gradually increase to $6.91 by July 2027.
Commercial customers, categorized as low- (offices, retail stores), medium- (bars without dining facilities, hotels and convalescent facilities and repair shops without service stations) and high-strength customers (markets, wholesale restaurants, bakeries) have been paying $25.77 to $151.07 per month.
Commercial rates were set based on commercial usage between January through April, which were considered “low irrigation months,” according to Angie Flores, a representative of Charlotte, N.C.-based consultant Raftelis Financial Consultants, which has offices in Murietta and Los Angeles.
Those statistics were cut by 85 percent to come up with rates, Flores said.
Five industrial customers — Dura Plastics, Perricone Juice, Rudolph Food Co., CJ Foods (1 and 2) and Precision Stamping — will receive monthly service charges. Previously, only Rudolph Food Company (at $169.27) and Precision Stamping (at $148.24) had monthly set rates.
The five will now each be billed $553.02 per month starting Sept. 1, and rates will hit $622.26 by 2027.
Councilman Lloyd White motioned to approve the rates, seconded by Mike Lara and supported unanimously.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
