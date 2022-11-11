In Tuesday’s local elections, several incumbents were in the lead to be re-elected to their positions on the Banning and Beaumont city councils, while Banning’s Measure I for a utility user tax and Beaumont’s Measure M to adopt bonds to modernize the city’s library failed to earn enough voter support to pass, according to preliminary election results reported on Wednesday morning.
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters reported Wednesday morning’s unofficial results after all precincts had reported, the election night votes had all been counted but approximately 325,000 vote-by-mail and 10,000 provisional ballots remained to be processed.
According to the results, more than 1.3 million votes were cast for the state elections within the county.
In-person voter turnout in the Pass was light: only 18.74 percent of Beaumont voters cast ballots at the polls for Beaumont Library’s Measure M; fewer than 20 percent of voters offered decisions for the hospital’s healthcare district board; only 9.12 percent of 2,577 registered voters in Banning’s Council District 5 cast ballots; and Banning’s Council District 4 fared not much higher with 13.05 percent of voters casting in-person ballots.
City councils
In local elections incumbent David Happe was leading in the Banning City Council District 4 race with 40.40 percent of the vote. Challengers Reuben Gonzales and Antonio F. Durpre Jr. earned 37.72 and 21.88 percent of the vote, respectively.
In Banning’s District 5 Mayor Colleen Wallace was leading in her re-election campaign with 127 votes, or 56.95 percent, to newcomer Nathaniel Pimentel’s initial 96 votes at 43.05 percent.
Three seats were open for Beaumont’s at-large city council election and the two incumbents were leading — Mike Lara with 24.18 percent and Lloyd White with 21.19 percent — while newcomer Jessica Voigt was in position to fill the third seat with 19.55 percent.
David Castaldo was the next nearest challenger with 16.08 percent of the vote.
If the results hold, Lara expressed cautious appreciation to voters, saying in a statement, “The trust and confidence my supporters have shown me is truly humbling. I look forward to working with my fellow council members and staff to continue improving the quality of life for Beaumont’s residents.”
Local measures
Banning’s Measure I, a utility tax proposed for electricity use to be collected for the maintenance and improvement of the city’s parks, was rejected by voters, 68.61 percent voting against the new tax.
The proposed 1.5-cent per kilowatt hour tax would have raised the city $2 million per year while costing the average electricity customer approximately $90 per year on their utility bills.
However, only 15 percent of ballots that were returned by Banning’s Nov. 8 city council meeting opposed the incremental water and wastewater rate increases, falling short of the 51 percent that would have prevented them from going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Beaumont Library District’s bond measure to raise $24 million to give the library a combined $28.8 million to restore, expand and modernize the library received a 51.85 percent approval, as of Wednesday’s results, which would be short the two-thirds necessary to pass.
The library had already received a $4.8 million state grant for the project.
The measure would have funded plans to build an addition to the library, built in 1914, expanding it from 11,700 square-feet to 31,000 square feet to better serve the city’s growing population.
According to the district, the measure would have increased property taxes by $9.70 per $100,000 of accessed valuation annually, or roughly 80 cents per month to property owners.
Boards of education
Banning Unified School District Board of Education is set to get new members as Leslie A. Novalis (63.17 percent) was leading incumbent Leslie D. Sattler (36.29 percent) for the trustee area 1 seat.
In trustee area 5, where no incumbent was running, Shelly Ruiz was leading with 68.42 percent of the vote. Jeffrey Alan Platt earned 31.58 percent.
For the Beaumont school board race, incumbent President Steven Hovey was leading in his bid for re-election in trustee area 4 with 45.94 percent of the vote as of Wednesday.
The nearest challenger was Melissa Williamson with 41.97 percent and just 80 votes behind. Roger Bonadiman earned 12.09 percent.
Jeff Brown (55.84 percent) was leading incumbent Janelle Wohlmuth Poulter (44.16 percent) in trustee area 2.
County supervisor
In the Riverside County District 5 supervisorial race challenger Yxstian Gutierrez (54.23 percent) was leading incumbent Jeff Hewitt (45.77 percent).
Assembly District 47
In State Assembly District 47 democrat Christy Holstege of Palm Springs was leading with 59.73 percent to republican Greg Wallis’ 40.27 percent.
Healthcare board
In the election for three seats on the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District Shannon McDougall (22.83 percent), Lanny Swerdlow (21.83 percent) and Steve Rutledge (18.89 percent) were the leading candidates. Ronald K. Rader was close behind with 18.44 percent.
Recreation and park
In the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District where two seats were up for election, newcomer Michael V. Aldrich (27.27 percent) and incumbent Christopher R. Diercks (25.67 percent) were the leading candidates.
Water agency
Incumbent Kevin D. Walton lead in the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency District 3 election with 59.44 percent of the vote. Challenger David Castaldo earned 40.56 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.