What is technically the conclusion — aside from any debts owed — to the former Beaumont Redevelopment Agency, the city of Beaumont has absolved that entity of its responsibilities with a remaining property that was under its auspices until last week.
The city of Beaumont approved a resolution to transfer 52 acres of property previously owned by the dissolved Beaumont Redevelopment Agency that had not previously been transferred.
Two other properties with a combined 22.68 acres that were transferred from the redevelopment agency have been converted into the Beaumont Sports Park along Beaumont Avenue.
The city adopted a resolution on Dec. 4, 2012 to transfer the three properties from the dissolved redevelopment agency to the city, and authorized their retention.
The remaining property is adjacent to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Last February the city contacted the state’s Department of Finance expressing interest in officially transferring the remaining property.
Its transfer at the Dec. 21 Beaumont city council meeting enables the city to move forward with preliminary designs and feasibility analysis for the planning of wastewater and recycled water facilities expansion.
The DOF requested a draft compensation agreement between the city and the various taxing entities involved — from the school and community college districts and the hospital and water districts to the Beaumont Library District and the Summit Cemetery District, for instance — in order for it to approve plans to move forward.
The agreed compensation among all parties appeared to be $0, as the city is not interested in turning around and selling the property, Economic Development Manager Kyle Warsinski explained to the council.
Since no sale was in the works, there was no real mechanism to come up with a compensation agreement, Warsinski pointed out.
The council approved the transfer, and then turned around and approved a contract with Riverside-based Albert A. Webb Associates starting at $530,809 in funding for the transition to and installation of a Suez hollow fiber membrane bioreactor treatment system. The overall contract including design, construction services and an MBR replacement system is not to exceed $4,250,699.
