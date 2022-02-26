BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
No one addressed any concerns to the Beaumont city council during a hearing held at its Feb. 15 meeting to raise fines for those caught using illegal fireworks within the city.
Only a month ago the city council discussed increasing at least tenfold the fines outlined within its municipal code, since the city’s fines were hardly a deterrent: there were 138 calls about illegal fireworks received by Beaumont Police Department on July 4, 2021, and only six citations were issued that day, Police Chief Sean Thuilliez told the city council at its Jan. 4 meeting.
Thuilliez said that, for an officer to be in the exact vicinity and witness a violation occurrence, the process of elimination during a busy day with lots of crowds was similar to seeking “a needle in the haystack.”
Those calls are in addition to 243 other calls that are more typical for officers on their shifts, and 371 “calls for service” that day, though the Police Department was sure to have additional staff working on July 4.
Until last week, the fine for a first fireworks violation in Beaumnont was a mere $100; a second citation being $200 and $500 for subsequent abuses.
That compares to neighboring municipalities such as the county of Riverside where a first offense starts at $500.
The city of Riverside imposes a straight $1,000 fine for each violation.
In Corona, fines start at $500 with a third offense or more hitting $5,000 for each violation; in Menifee fines start at $500; and Palm Springs collects $200 for first offenses, $500 for a second, and $1,000 for any violations thereafter.
There is no penalty for transportation of fireworks, according to Thuilliez.
Beaumont is now more in line with what other cities impose: penalties billed to homeowners where violations occur now start at $1,000 for the first offense; $2,500 for a second; and each subsequent violation thereafter are $5,000 each.
Councilman Mike Lara wanted to know “If a violation is from a homeowner that refuses to pay, a notice of noncompliance can be posted on that property,” but “what if it’s someone on the homeowner’s property, like a guest, bringing them in and lights them off: how is that handled to ensure that we’re receiving payment for the fine?”
Thuilliez told him that the violations can be taken directly to collections, and that the city does not have to wait for property taxes or for the property to sell.”
The city unanimously passed the fine increases.
