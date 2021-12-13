BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont’s outgoing mayor Mike Lara disclosed to his colleagues on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Tuesday that he and his wife Susie, a school board member, recently came down with COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated last March.
Despite the health issues his family struggled with, there was a legal precedent that prompted him to request adding a resolution for the Beaumont city council to consider that would have officially opposed the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Lara’s one-year term as mayor concluded at the start of the meeting, and the previous mayor pro tem Lloyd White rotated into the mayor position.
As of Sept. 9, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing the Department of Labor to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure workers are either vaccinated or tested once a week.
As of Nov. 4, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration had adopted emergency temporary standards requiring employers with 100 or more employees to enforce mandatory vaccination requirements by Jan. 4, 2022, or face fines up to $13,653 per violation.
According to the city, Beaumont has 180 employees; information in the council’s agenda Tuesday noted “If the OSHA emergency temporary standards survive” legal challenges “it would require the City to enforce mandatory vaccination of its employees.”
Among citizens participating in the public comment period on the item, Pat Wayne said “None of us want to wear a mask or be required to get a vaccine, but the majority of us are willing to do it to protect ourselves and do the right thing. For me, personally, it’s the Christian thing to do. I urge you to set aside this resolution for our government workers, especially as we’re coming out with variants. I know you care about your government employees. I believe we must all work together” to avoid a return to schools resorting to online-only learning and facilities being shut down.
Glenn Stull, an unvaccinated Cherry Valley resident, told city council that he does not “fear death, because I’m a Christian.” He likened threatening employees to getting vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs to extortion. “Vaccines don’t work. They’re a total failure, because people have to take a booster shot,” Stull said. He also told the council “The judges see how ridiculous this is, shutting down the United States over a communist biological weapon.”
A couple of callers implored the city to not pass its resolution, while several e-mailed comments expressed concerns over the livelihoods of their children being subjected to vaccines, urging the council to join other municipalities in “taking a stand” against the federal mandate.
City Clerk Steve Mehlman, who claims to be “fully vaccinated because I care about the lives and health of others — and that is what Christianity is supposed to be about,” was allowed to speak as part of the public comment period.
“It’s ironic we’re discussing this on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor,” and invoked the incidents on 9/11 when “We pulled together as a nation … Even though we’re now under attack by COVID, too many people refuse to work together to stop the pandemic” by wearing masks or getting vaccinated, “even though more than 90 percent of those hospitalized or died of the virus are unvaccinated ... Sadly, I believe this resolution will empower those people to continue their obstruction. This is not just about our city workers. It’s also about their families, friends and other Beaumont citizens who run the risk of being infected by unvaccinated city workers.”
City Manager Todd Parton explained to the council that the city’s current policy has been to follow county mandates, "which follows federal and state. If you can provide proof that you have been vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask in the workplace if it’s required. There are exceptions (such as for public safety) that allow discretion.”
City Attorney John Pinkney noted that several states have joined in lawsuits against the federal government in agreement that the federal government has overstepped its authority in mandating vaccinations.
“The context of it is not whether you believe in vaccination or whether you think it’s a good idea. This issue is whether the federal government has overstepped its bounds by mandating that people be vaccinated,” Pinkney said. He told council members that, if the Supreme Court determined that the federal government was within its purview to mandate vaccines, then it would become law of the land, and the city would abide by such a ruling.
Lara told his colleagues “It’s the Constitution of the United States that we need to look at here: we all swore an oath to uphold. There was an executive order mandated by the president which did not go through Congress that is an overreach on state’s rights. That’s where I’m coming from; this is not a personal issue” that he felt should be worked through the courts. “This is about overreach; we didn’t take an oath to pick and choose which amendments we would support,” Lara said.
According to Councilman Julio Martinez, “Vaccine mandates have existed in some form since the late 1800s. The COVID vaccines are proven effective,” and that statistics “show the new COVID cases are coming from unvaccinated” individuals. “It’s disturbing that many individuals who are against vaccines are the same individuals who are impatient that we aren’t returning to a normal way of life.”
Councilman Rey Santos, who immigrated from the Philippines, pointed out that his family always complied with vaccine requirements. “I’m for public safety and protection,” he said. In regards to the resolution before his colleagues, Santos said “I think it’s good for citizens; public health is my main concern.”
Lloyd White, who assumed the role as mayor at the Dec. 7 meeting as Lara finished up his one-year appointment, said “There are no state vaccine mandates, other than the school district mandate. We’re not voting to overturn or ignore state mandates. We’re taking a position that the federal mandates have currently been ruled unconstitutional.”
White said that the matter was “Important enough to have our fifth council member weigh in on this” and recommended tabling the discussion until the Dec. 21 meeting, referring to Councilman David Fenn, who could not be in attendance Tuesday.
Martinez said “When I look at resolutions, I always look at whether it is truly to the benefit of the city. If the resolution is doing more harm than good, I question that. Is it really helping our city heal if we’re doing something controversial that’s going to divide the city. I think we should vote today; if it doesn’t pass, we’re welcome to redraft” and return it, “but don’t think we need to delay that.”
Santos said “ I don’t think we need to bring this for another discussion. I would rather vote now so we can move forward.”
Lara said “This does address the 10th Amendment, and I don’t think we should pick which amendments we will or won’t support.”
Only Santos or Martinez could bring it back for another vote if the council couldn't pass it, according to Pinkney. Santos and Martinez voted against tabling the resolution. Lara motioned to adopt the resolution, which received support from White, but was voted down by Santos and Martinez.
Councilman Fenn, reached by e-mail, explained that he was out of state for a relative’s funeral, though had he been able to attend, he said “I would have voted yes to reject the vaccine mandate. I believe it’s an individual’s right to govern themselves and therefore their choice to be vaccinated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.