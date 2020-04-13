Approximately 2,500 Beaumont residents should be receiving a community survey in the mail from the city of Beaumont that will ask them about their perceptions of the city and how it compares with other peer cities.
The survey is being conducted by the National Research Center.
Residents will be asked about the quality of life in Beaumont, how they view local policies, and information about demographics.
The survey also will provide an idea of how residents feel about local government services.
It is a random, scientific survey, according to the city of Beaumont.
There also will be an online version of the survey for all residents who want to express their views.
If you have questions, email astarr@beaumontca.gov.
