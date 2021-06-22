Eighty percent of calls for service through Beaumont’s Fire Department in 2020 were for medical assistance. Only 3 percent were for actual fires.
Beaumont has renewed an agreement for the county to provide fire protection services for the next few years.
The June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2024 contract will run the city $13,199,486.
That reflects anticipated costs of $4,196,719 through 2022; $4,396,531 in 2022-23; and $4,606,236 in 2023-24.
Currently fire services are provided through Station 66 near the downtown area, and Station 20, the costs of which are shared with Banning.
As Beaumont is planning a fire station to serve the west side of the city, Beaumont’s fire chief Todd Hopkins explained that some of anticipated personnel costs may have to be adjusted during the contract.
Hopkins explained that the Fire Department can help meet life-saving medical assistance more efficiently than relying solely on three ambulances that may stage in or near the city.
He provided a presentation at the Beaumont City Council’s June 15 meeting to explain the range of services CalFire and the county provides to the city, from inspections and arson investigations, to administration and hazmat support.
