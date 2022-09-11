Nine contractors expressed interest in working on widening Pennsylvania Avenue for the city of Beaumont when the project was pitched in June.
By Aug. 18, only one bid was received and publicly opened, according to Public Works Director Jeff Hart.
It seems that availability of contractors and construction materials, and sometimes the dauntingly complex regulations governing such projects, can dissuade companies from bidding on such capital improvement projects, Hart explained.
Though only the one bid was received, the city is not legally obligated to automatically hand them the contract, Hart said.
The portion of Pennsylvania Avenue that runs beneath the freeway and crosses railroad tracks will eventually be widened into a four-lane road, and sidewalk along the western side will be added, as well as a median along the southerly portion of the railroad tracks to Third Street.
Reopening bidding may give the city a chance to have more competitive bid pricing, Hart told the city council at its Sept. 6 meeting.
Councilman Mike Lara was curious, since “this project has unfortunately been dragging on” as to what the timeline would now be to seeing the project completed. “I agree with what you want to do, but I’m hoping that we can get this thing turned around.”
Hart told him that he was confident the city could have a three- to four-week turnaround in advertising and receiving bids.
Mayor Lloyd White was curious as to “What makes you think that we might get more, additional bids than we got the first time?”
Hart said that there were multiple variables as to what goes into a company’s bidding process, from where they are in projects they are already working on, to a company’s confidence that it can meet the 12-month timeframe the city is expecting the project to be completed within, and Hart revealed that “There was some erroneous assumptions on a few of the bidders that there was a higher requirement percentage requirement for the main contractor to do the work — that’s not so in this case.”
Two companies that had previously expressed interest in the project expressed their concern about the workload requirement, and according to Hart, showed a renewed interest in bidding if the city were to go out to bid again.
The city has also conducted more outreach to gauge potential interest.
The council, on a motion provided by Lara, unanimously approved rejecting all bids — or, their only bid — and re-advertising for new ones.
The city did not disclose the company that submitted a bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.