Beaumont reevaluates its sign ordinance

Beaumont has begun the tedious process of updating its sign ordinance to remove content-based limitations. Following discussion with the city council on April 4, city staff will draft an updated ordinance for council approval at a later date.
Its efforts are inspired by the 2015 Supreme Court decision Reed vs. Town of Gilbert, in which a church organization that had no fixed location sued a city for being required to expeditiously move temporary signs directing visitors to their services.
The city of Gilbert, Ariz., required sign permits, but exempted ideological signs, political signs and temporary directional signs pointing to temporary events, the latter of which were only allowed to be of a certain size, remain in place for up to 12 hours and had to be removed within an hour after the event.
The pastor of the church was having difficulty in retrieving signs, which did not have specific event dates in their content as required by the ordinance, within the time limits after their services, whereas political signs were not limited in how long they could be placed, as long as they were removed within 10 days after an election.
The city cited the organization for violating its ordinance and failing to pick up its signs in a timely manner.
“The church argued that it was unfair. The rules disfavored temporary directional signs, compared to political and ideological signs,” said legal counsel Misty Calder, who works with Beaumont’s city attorney firm of Palm Springs-based Slovak, Baron, Empey, Murphy & Pinkney LLP, to city council during its April 4 meeting.
The Supreme Court’s justices unanimously determined that the city of Gilbert’s sign code violated the First Amendment.
The court opined, “If you have to read what a sign says to determine whether it complies with the sign code, then the code is impermissibly content-based,” Calder explained. “In Reed, having determined that the regulations were content-based, the court found that they failed strict scrutiny: the distinction between the three types of non-commercialized signs were not narrowly tailored to meet the government’s compelling interests,” and, “because the code placed strict limits on temporary event signs but more freely allowed ideological signs” regardless of the fact that both sign types had similar effects on safety and aesthetics “the code failed the narrowly tailored requirement.”
In light of the Reed vs. Gilbert decision, various types of signs — from political signs, garage sale signs, real estate signs, construction site signs, special event signs, commercial signs — can no longer be placed in separate categories, according to Calder. “There are really three types: commercial signs, noncommercial signs or government speech.”
Commercial speech proposes commercial transactions. Noncommercial speech includes politics, religion and philosophy, and garners the highest degree of First Amendment protection, Calder said.
Ordinances can govern location of signage and the numbers of signs that can be placed within them; sizes and heights of signs; the time periods for how long they can be placed; the structure or materials used for signs; and whether or not they can be digital or illuminated.
What an ordinance can’t do is regulate the purpose of a sign and its content, or who erects them, Calder said.
Her firm is helping revise the city’s sign ordinance, reflecting the ruling in Reed vs. Gilbert, which provides definitions, specificity for sign types and categories for signage.
In the proposed ordinance revision, references to political signs were removed, and replaced with “noncommercial temporary sign” verbiage.
The ordinance was updated to expand the timeframe signs could remain displayed along public right-of-ways, as well as the distance from curbs where they could be placed.
Mayor Pro Tem David Fenn, who is a real estate agent, wanted to make sure that “open house” and real estate-related signs were addressed (they fall under commercial temporary signs).
He expressed concern that, while he will be aware of the ordinance, others who are not familiar with the municipal code and do not know the city’s rules, will arbitrarily put up more than the permitted allotment of signs in an area, while law abiding business folks would be at a disadvantage, knowing they are restricted in how many signs are allowed within a certain vicinity.
Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor explained that Code Enforcement would attempt to educate violators of temporary noncommercial sign postings and political signs after picking up their signs and holding them until offenders could come and collect them.
Councilman Lloyd White confirmed that the city was not limiting the number of political signs that could be posted within the city, and that the city did not require permits for those signs.
Three hundred signs during a political campaign are not enough for candidates in a city the size of Beaumont, according to White.
If signs were to be placed on public right-of-ways, those currently require encroachment permits, City Attorney John Pinkney said.
Pinkney read off a section of the proposed revamped ordinance regarding sizes and amounts of signs that could be placed: a maximum number of signs per permit on a public right-of-way that are 24 by 18 inches (or 432 square inches) is 50, which may be placed a minimum of three feet from a curb or street pavement, and cannot obstruct line of sight. Signs cannot be placed in parks or around the civic center or other government-owned properties, and signs may not be affixed to fences, traffic control posts, utility poles or bus shelters; and signs are limited to one sign per block or street in each direction of travel.
Signs must be no bigger than 4 feet by 4 feet and are limited to a maximum of eight.
Signs could be up 60 days before an event, such as an election or a holiday.
According to White, there is a lack of enforcement of political campaign signs: “In Beaumont you have people putting up 1,000 signs or four or five in one intersection, and in front of other people’s signs. With all of that there is no enforcement” of employees going out and calculating who has put up signs.
“When you have people who are going to follow the rules and people who are not going to follow the rules, it becomes a joke,” White said.
He also advocated for replacing billboards with digital ones.
Councilman Mike Lara felt that permits in the public right-of-way were not enforceable.
He was all for having staff simply pick up signs in public right-of-ways with landscaping, which could interfere with lawn maintenance, and toss them regardless of who posted them, and without notice, which made more sense to him than hiring a couple of people to monitor and enforce sign placements.
He questioned as to whether businesses that use vehicle wraps and window decals or signs that are screened onto a vehicle, should be regulated.
Lara pointed out that encouraging electronic billboards and messaging signs would require the city to address its night sky (or dark sky) ordinance that passed in 2015, which was intended to reduce light pollution generated by residential, commercial and industrial lighting fixtures and devices, and to reduce “problems of glare and light trespass.”
Councilwoman Jessica Voigt was supportive of removing encroachment permit restrictions and limitations on numbers of signs that could be placed, since the city was not likely going to be able to keep up with enforcement.
Mayor Julio Martinez believes that permits prevent chaos, and was willing to have staff make the effort to enforce a sign ordinance.
Martinez was frustrated that political signs were not specified within the ordinance for enforcement.
Pinkney explained that singling out political signs would be translated as regulating them and discriminating them for enforcement differently than other signs, whereas something like real estate signs are commercial speech.
Based on input from the council, Pinkney came to the conclusion that the ordinance should reflect having no limit on signs in right-of-ways, and no permits for signs posted in a right-of-way; a means to track a 60-day period of time that signs may be posted; identify areas where signs are not permitted, such as areas where grass needs to be mowed by city staff; eliminate the limit of one sign per block rule; and that electronic billboards would be OK as long as their brightness does not conflict with the city’s dark sky ordinance, and are no brighter than regularly lighted billboards; and the city needs to find a way to balance the council’s desire to limit blight, yet still allow an unlimited number of temporary noncommercial signs.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
