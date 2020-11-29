Beaumont Mayor Rey Santos was so excited to bring forth a proposal to his city council in recommending a $20,000 contribution of its CARES Act funding to the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.
After all, the city has been helping its local businesses by doling out $3,000 grants in relief funding to businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 through its Business Assistance Program.
In his mind, the chamber would welcome the funds, and likely approve having the city’s mayor be appointed to a seat on the chamber’s board of directors, which would be stipulated as part of a memorandum of understanding.
So far, 24 businesses have received relief funding from a $141,000 business impact program, which had a remaining balance of $69,000 for grant awards.
“The chamber is part of our local businesses, whose mission is to promote local businesses,” Santos said during his Nov. 17 council meeting. “As the local business community has suffered, the chamber has also suffered,” he pointed out. “I appeal to this council to provide a helping hand,” which would be paid in two installments, $10,000 before the end of 2020, and the rest in the first quarter of 2021, and, since it was coming out of CARES Act funding, would not be taxpayer money coming out of city coffers.
Council members all expressed their appreciation for what the chamber does in the city.
But Santos’s ambition to simply dole out $20,000 to a nonprofit entity, when no other nonprofits received Business Assistance Program funding, triggered concerns from his colleagues.
Councilman Julio Martinez was the first to chime in, explaining that the city was still reviewing how effective its initial business grants have been, and was worried that another round of grants may have to be distributed if Congress doesn’t provide more stimulus funding or COVID-19 relief assistance.
He wanted to know: if the city offers grants to the chamber, in fairness would the city also have to open the door to allow other nonprofits who are struggling to also apply for financial assistance from the city.
He wanted to know if the chamber’s books would have to be made accessible to the city as businesses receiving funds have to do when receiving relief funds.
“I’m really not sure public funds are justified for this purpose,” Martinez said. “I want to make it clear that I’m not entirely opposed to the idea at all. I don’t know if the timing is right, or if we need more discussion, because I don’t want to open the door for something we may not be ready for without doing evaluations of what we’ve done already.”
Councilman Mike Lara agreed with Martinez’s sentiments.
“With the amount we have remaining” in the Business Assistance Program “it appears we have the opportunity to do another round” of BAP distributions, “if we do do that, I would not be opposed to having the chamber submit an application to be considered for the $3,000 stimulus like we have for other businesses,” Lara said. “What may be more prudent for us — more fiscally responsible — is to exchange the money for services rendered” for services at events such as ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and socials events for business retention, which Lara explained would have to be provided for all businesses, and not simply chamber members “because as a city, we have to support everybody.”
His thought was that the chamber come up with a list of such events, and estimates of what it would cost the chamber, which the city could include as an added budget item on an annual basis, and the list would have to be approved each year by the sitting council if the city could afford to do so.”
Lara said he would be more comfortable with that approach, since the city “would be paying for an actual service that the chamber would provide for us — and some of these items the chamber is already doing,” which could mean the city could supplement some of the chamber’s budget for those events, but the city and the city’s businesses would receive a benefit in exchange for such a transaction.
Councilwoman Nancy Carroll empathized, saying “I can see that the chamber was impacted significantly by the pandemic,” pointing out that a large portion of its revenues comes from businesses paying membership dues.
“Maybe we could consider taking the money and subsidizing the dues” for existing chamber members, or new members recruited to the chamber could have their dues subsidized by a city grant,” Carroll said. “If that’s their business, we’re kind of jump starting their business during a difficult period.”
She supported the idea of having the city possibly subsidize some of the events, as long as they benefit all businesses and not just the chamber’s members.
“I think it’s good to consider supporting the chamber; I think they should go ahead and apply — maybe other nonprofits should apply.”
She expressed concerns about Santos’s suggestion of having an official become a board member to the chamber.
“I don’t want it to look like we’re buying a seat on the chamber by giving them money,” and was wary of obligating the city to have to keep paying for a spot on the board every year.
She expressed caution in making sure the council had all of the details necessary to ethically defend itself if questions should be raised as to whether funds benefit Beaumont’s citizens as a whole.
Councilman Lloyd White said “I have a lot of concerns,” agreeing that the city may need funding to provide a second round of Business Assistance Program funding.
He warned his colleagues that there was no real cohesive order in which his thoughts were listed, but he read them off: “First of all, not all chamber businesses are Beaumont businesses, and not all Beaumont businesses are chamber members, so I’d be concerned about gift of public funds, and the appearance that Council member Carroll brought up; why are we helping some and not others. I don’t think there is a need for a mandatory appointment. I’ve been going to chamber breakfasts for quite some time, and we’ve all been to all their events, and they’re always really begging for people to volunteer and be on their board” and imagined that any council member who expressed an interest in serving “they’d find a way for you to be on the board.”
“I’m assuming this is in addition to sponsorship of the State of the City” luncheon during which council members are usually invited as dignitaries to provide an update on the status of programs and departments in the city as a chamber-coordinated program.
White agreed with Lara’s idea of an agreement to come up with a list of events and projects. “I know they could really benefit from staff support of some of these projects” White said. He continued: “I wonder where they would spend the $20,000. I really wouldn’t want to make a grant to somebody without having an idea of where they’d want to spend it.”
He gave a nod to Martinez’s point about whether the city would also have to open up its program to other nonprofits.
He wondered if a contribution could be used to subsidize chamber dues for only Beaumont-based members. I would prefer to spend money on” personal protective equipment “for Beaumont businesses.
“We need to go slow on this and give it some thought,” White said. “My opinions and position on the chamber, I enjoy going to their events. They always have great speakers.”
He recalled a time when the city was subsidizing the publication of the chamber’s magazine newsletter, and when the city discontinued funding it after it was going through fiscal hardship, White felt there were bitter strings attached.
Since no one else would do so, Santos made a motion to award a grant of $20,000.
“This is a one-time appeal,” Santos pleaded. “Our city suffered. That’s why we received the $634,000 from the CARES Act. We utilized that really good. My point is to help them on their hardship. I’m not giving away the assets of the city in here … I’m giving a grant. This is a different nonprofit who cares about the businesses. We need to be a business-friendly community, and we need to work together on this.”
He shared the fact that the chamber had to lay off one of its employees days earlier.
“We’re not giving away the money,” Santos said. “There are a lot of business people coming to Beaumont” from Orange County and Los Angeles. “They’re asking ‘How’s your chamber of commerce?” He named other cities where chambers have close relationships with their chambers, and contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to their chamber, including the city of Banning to its chamber of commerce. Their chamber is being supported by the city council.”
His motioned died a silent death, as no one seconded it.
White made a motion to bring the item back for discussion “of all the parts” at a future council meeting, which was seconded by Lara.
“I’m not ready to give this up,” White said. “I think there’s a way we can help and support the chamber. I may not be looking at a one-time support like you are,” he told Santos, “I think there is a benefit of cities working with their chambers. I just want to go slow and do this in a responsible way.”
White’s motion passed unanimously.
The Beaumont Chamber of Commerce held their board meeting during the same time council met, so chamber Executive Director Bette Rader had been apprised that Santos was going to propose the funding at some point, but did not learn of the results until a couple days later when a reporter called her.
She was disappointed, but encouraged that the council was interested in continuing discussion on the matter.
“I think it’s prudent of the council to consider all of its options,” Rader said. “We look forward to working with the council in building support to find a way to support our local businesses.”
