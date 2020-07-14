Since at least February Beaumont has been contemplating how to add an ordinance governing stray shopping carts within city limits.
At the July 7 council meeting, the city scheduled a public hearing and discussion on the matter.
The hearing was continued to the July 21 council meeting, since technical issues prevented the public from participating online.
Five years ago, Banning passed its own ordinance, which thrust the onus of responsibility for controlling orphaned shopping carts on to the businesses that provide them.
Beaumont’s, too, seems to rely on businesses to bear the brunt of responsibility, requiring existing companies to come up with cart retrieval plans that outline how the business will attempt to halt shopping cart hemorrhaging, inform the city of how many carts are in their inventories, and ensure identifying information or signs on each cart they own.
Those plans are to be annually renewed with the city’s community development director.
While state law prohibits the removal of shopping carts from an establishment, enforcement can be challenging, as former Banning Police Chief previously said in an interview: “When you think of someone who takes a shopping cart, who do you think of? It’s usually a homeless person. We can cite them, but it’s not an offense that puts them in jail. If we fine them and they don’t pay, then we have to worry about court costs. You have to weigh whether or not it’s worth it.”
Additionally, Diaz has said “If an officer arrests someone with a shopping cart, the Police Department is responsible for everything in it,” and if the contents of the cart “are wet and smelly,” it can be a nuisance to the department.
Beaumont’s ordinance allows for businesses to be fined up to $50 for each instance a cart from its establishment has been abandoned away from their property.
The ordinance requires businesses to have some kind of identifying information on carts so that the city can contact them and inform them that one of their carts has been located somewhere within the city; that business then has three days to retrieve it.
Carts without identifying information can be confiscated and disposed of within 30 days, or sooner if the cart impedes emergency services — those business write-offs can be expensive considering that shopping carts cost a retailer upwards of $150 each.
The ordinance mandates that new developments and any businesses that are more than 5,000 square feet in area, or a retail establishment providing a minimum of 10 shopping carts, must have wheel locks or some kind of containment or cart disabling system.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.