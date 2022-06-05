Bad guys “for some reason want to jump the fence and get into the police facility instead of making us chase them,” Police Chief Sean Thuilliez said in jest to Beaumont’s city council at its May 17 meeting.
Humor aside, there have been incidents on the police department’s campus involving intruders.
The department, it seems, needs a bigger and more secure parking lot for its employees.
A couple of disconcerting incidents that happened recently: within a three-week period this past February, a person breached the fence armed with a machete and a replica firearm; another incident involved a person dealing with a mental health crisis who got into a scuffle with a deputy police chief within the secured parking lot.
And yet in another incident a suspect breached the fenced perimeter to steal from officers’ personal vehicles while officers were out on patrol.
Within a matter of months, nearly half of the Beaumont Civic Center’s parking lot will soon be cordoned off with wrought iron fencing that will be in place until the Police Department eventually is able to move to a bigger location.
Security enhancements would include increased surveillance devices.
The department’s facility was built in 1989 when times were different, Thuilliez noted, and those facilities were not designed with the vision of a potentially growing city and the need for an expanded police force.
The department will replace existing chain link fencing surrounding the department with wrought iron fencing as part of its security enhancements.
“It’s not the look we want downtown, but we have a lot of unarmed staff who exit the parking lot after hours,” Thuilliez said.
A ramp would drop about six feet down to connect the city parking lot portion of the added 30 parking spaces to the Police Department’s existing lot.
And though 30 spots is what the department is aiming for, making it ADA-compliant may reduce that number closer to 25, but will still provide an additional 11,570 square feet of parking lot.
On the horizon, the department is expecting to add at least five civilian positions and three additional department vehicles, Thuilliez said.
“We believe it will be minimal impact to the public at city hall,” Thuilliez said.
The area of the parking lot that includes the electric vehicle charging stations would remain in the public parking area.
Councilman Julio Martinez wondered where extra parking for the public could be traded, since parking is no longer available along Sixth Street.
“Taking away without adding any, or adjusting anything” at the existing civic center parking lot despite “most of the time it’s not being used” was a concern to Martinez, particularly if there is a city event at or near city hall, such as the upcoming Cherry Festival a couple blocks away.
“Is there any place that you could think of that we could maybe change zoning to allow parking?” Thuilliez said that if there was a major city event, he would support coning off portions of streets and diverting traffic.
“With the technological advancements at city hall and customers being able to pay” for city services online “it has decreased the amount of parking” necessary for the public, according to Thuilliez.
Councilman David Fenn motioned to approve the requests, which included an agreement with Perris-based Mesa Fence Co., Inc. for $110,656, and a contract with Lincolnshire, Ill.-based CDW-G for $11,449.76 for upgrades to the security camera system, which was seconded by Rey Santos and passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.