Beaumont Police Department announced field-training officer Angela Chapparosa is the recipient of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 233 Officer of the Year Award.
She is the first woman to receive the distinguishment, according to Deputy Chief of Police Anthony Yoakum, who researched as far back as 1994.
Chapparosa believes she was recognized for her positive attitude, helping her partners out and trying to do things the right way and help people out.
“I do have to contribute some of that success to great partners,” Chapparosa said.
The award recognizes her unyielding adherence to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, perserving and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens.
Chapparosa, who has been with the department since September 2017, was born and raised in Beaumont.
She did not always know she wanted to become a police officer though.
“It sort of just fell in my lap,” she said.
“No one in my family was in law enforcement. I went against the grain.”
Chapparosa started off at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, where she worked custody for two years. But she knew she always wanted to end up at Beaumont PD.
“It is a community I love — and I have a lot of pride helping the residents here.”
Chapparosa said every decision, every move in her career in totality — and her positive attitude — is the reason she is here.
She said the comradery with fellow officers is the more enjoyable part of the job.
“Beaumont is more like family, which makes it more enjoyable. You know each other better than being part of a huge department.”
When asked what the hardest part of her job is, Chapparosa said, “You take the good with the bad. You’re not going to have calls where people are thanking you for being there. You have to balance the stress level — but balancing is the hardest part.”
She said that you have to be able to balance the good with the bad in order to change the way law enforcement should be done.
Chapparosa currently helps train lateral transfers, but hopes to move up in the department.
“I’m in my thirties and I do want to move up eventually.”
She was given the award in March, but due to COVID-19 restrictions has not had a ceremony yet.
“I’m excited, I have never received this type of honor before,” Chapparosa said.
It is especially meaningful because she received it for the work that she is doing in Beaumont, she said.
Police Chief Sean Thuilliez and Yoakum are both very proud of her, Yoakum said. “She is an asset to our police department and to the city of Beaumont.”
