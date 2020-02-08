As of March 1, the Beaumont Police Department will now charge residents and businesses for two false alarms within a year at a starting rate of $100.
Residents and businesses must fill out an application form and pay an annual fee of $21 within 10 days of installation. Police spokesperson Marcedes Cashmer said the fees started in 2018, but will now be actively enforced through citations.
Cashmer said that the police department handled 4,500 false alarms over a two-year period in 2018-2019. A false alarm usually requires two officers for a residential false alarm and three to four officers for a business alarm.
If it turns out to be a false alarm, that takes officers away from other critical duties.Fees will range from $100 on up to $500.
