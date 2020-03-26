The Beaumont Police Department warned residents this week about coronavirus scams. Scammers are preying on concerns about the new virus and stealing information and asking for money.
“No healthcare provider, law enforcement or any government agency is going door-to-door testing for coronavirus,” Beaumont Police Department said in a post on Facebook. “If you see anyone offering such a service, don’t fall for it.”
Report the activity to the non-emergency line at (951) 769-8500.
The Police Department continued, “We are still early on in this event, so there may be other forms of scams making their way around.
We urge you to only go to trusted and confirmed sources for information or if you are unsure to contact us on our business line.
How to recognize and avoid scams:
• Scammers will attempt to contact you by phone, mail, email, messages, or computer virus.
• Be careful of links attached to emails.
• Don't give out Medicare or Medicaid numbers.
• Ignore advertisements for test kits.
• Doctor and nurses do not make unsolicited calls.
• An email, phone call, or any other correspondence that requires "immediate" action is a scam.
• Anything with high alert terms like "dire," "must act now," "you will be arrested," etc., is likely a scam.
