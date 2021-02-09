BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont has given a project in Calimesa its commitment to provide sewer services for 200 homes planned by Arlington, Texas-based D.R. Horton, which is in escrow to purchase roughly 44 acres adjacent to Desert Lawn Drive.
Calimesa does not provide utilities within their jurisdiction.
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District provides irrigation services to that area.
A “resolution to the plan of service for sewer represents the critical path for Horton to approve acquisition of the property and ultimately develop this planned residential community,” company Vice President Phillip Burum explained in a letter to the city.
According to Burum’s exploration of the matter, Beaumont and Calimesa had a settlement agreement that allows Beaumont to provide sewer service to certain properties in Calimesa, though the property in question was not part of that agreement.
Calimesa gave its official approval during its Jan. 19 council meeting.
Beaumont gave unanimous support for the concept at its Feb. 2 meeting, noting that it would not stress the capacity of its sewer plant.
The project still needs Riverside Local Agency Formation Committee annexation approval for service outside the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, and the Orange County Sanitation District’s brine limit approval.
D.R. Horton would be responsible for making improvements for conveyance of wastewater to the plant, and residents in the housing tract would be subject to the same sewer rates as Beaumont residents, and may be subject to “out-of-city” fees.
Beaumont City Manager Todd Parton explained that Cherry Valley residents have paid for an administrative charge in addition to the city rate; while that rate was eventually rescinded, pointed out that the option is still there if the city needs to apply it, which would cost Calimesa ratepayers “a little bit more” if Beaumont performs another rate study.
D.R. Horton had approached the Yucaipa Valley Water District, but that municipality “has indicated they are not interested in serving this property without serving both water and wastewater,” which puts the potential seller and developer in a bit of a quandary without service,” Assistant City Manager Kristine Day told Beaumont’s council.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
