BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Beaumont has unveiled the addition of food trucks to its municipal code, with an ordinance that will now regulate motorized mobile vendors, or food trucks that the city assures will operate no closer than a block away from established brick-and-mortar restaurants and food establishments.
Community Development Director Christina Taylor explained to Beaumont’s city council during a hearing on the matter at its March 15 meeting that there was no opposition voiced from the public at the March 8 planning commission’s discussion.
The ordinance assures the traffic and pedestrian safety and right-of-way is addressed, as well as food safety; and reins in the potential for trash accumulation, and proper disposal of fats and grease, and health of the public while still providing an alternative option of food service.
Unless a special permit is issued, food trucks will not be allowed to sell alcohol.
Operators will be required to have business licenses, permits, health department approval (health permits will be required to be visible by customers), sellers permits and liability insurance.
Operators will be required to inform the city of when and where they will operate, making it simpler for periodic spot health and safety inspections.
Special event applications, which are free, will be required for private functions such as birthday parties and receptions in residential areas. Without such a permit, add-ons like tents and other adjacent setups would not be permissible.
Food trucks must set up after 6 a.m. and be completely cleaned up and moved along before midnight, and will not be permitted to park overnight in public spaces.
Food trucks must be on paved surfaces, and have access to two visitor parking spaces.
The ordinance will go into effect 30 days after its second reading, which likely will take place at the council’s April 5 meeting.
Mike Lara said that in early results from a survey he has been conducting, feedback has come in from one restauranteur that there had been increased activity returned to their venue following the city having gone after an illegally operating food truck near their vicinity.
“Very appreciative of the direction we’re taking,” Lara said. In talking with a manager of one restaurant, there did not appear to be much of an impact from a nearby food truck off of Highland Springs Avenue, he said, suggesting that “It’s more impactful on the local downtown businesses” than food truck vendors detracting from high-trafficked areas.
Julio Martinez supported an ordinance that required food trucks to operate at least a block away from restaurants, and requested clarification from the ordinance’s language suggesting that food trucks shouldn’t operate within a block of each other.
“Instead of having one on every block, would we rather have a couple on one block — as long as they’re away from a restaurant — so you don’t have them scattered everywhere,” Martinez mused.
Taylor clarified that, since the language addressed food trucks potentially operating within a block of a “food truck event,” she likened a situation such as the Cherry Festival, when the city would not want to encourage outside food trucks parked a block or two away from the venue to engage in “poaching customers” as they approach the fair, and did not apply to “on-street” food trucks competing on the same city block.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.