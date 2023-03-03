Beaumont officers receive Chief’s Commendations

commendations

Beaumont Police Officer Gregory Markel, Sgt. Reginald Autrey, Officer Jessica Rodriguez and Officer Kevin Nguyen receive Chief’s Commendations for their assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department during an “officer down” incident.

 Courtesy of Beaumont Police Department

At the Tuesday, Feb. 21, Beaumont City Council meeting members of the Beaumont Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit were recognized with a Chief’s Commendation for their assistance in the response to an “officer down” call in Jurupa Valley.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Sgt. Reginald Autrey, Officer Gregory Markel, Officer Jessica Rodriguez and Officer Kevin Nguyen responded to the “officer down” call for Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley.

During their response these officers located the suspect who had fled the scene after murdering Cordero. Autrey and his team followed the suspect along the 15 freeway near Rancho Cucamonga, while notifying the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of his location.

The suspect ended up leading officers and deputies in a pursuit, which terminated in the city of Norco, where the suspect was killed by police.

Autrey, Markel, Rodriguez and Nguyen were commended for their tenacity, bravery and skills in helping to locate the armed and dangerous suspect.

“We are especially proud of this team and thank them for upholding our ‘Commitment to Community,’” the Beaumont Police Department stated.

