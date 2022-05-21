Hard-hitting cleats. Gophers. Tire tracks.
Simply uneven turf at the athletic fields abused daily at the Beaumont Sports Park has caused enough issues regarding safety that the city has made its rehabilitation a priority.
Ideally, at the end of the month the city plans to close off the fields through mid-August so that they can be reseeded, and give the park a break for a couple of months to let the grass grow.
This, while the city is under a mandate to reduce the amount of watering it relies on at the park.
At the May 17 city council meeting, Mayor Lloyd White asked Interim Community Services Director Doug Story to look into the possibility of converting the fields to artificial turf, and determine the feasibility of using such material to mitigate having to use so much water.
Story was amenable to the suggestion, but still needed to come up with an immediate solution of what to do about the fields, since sports leagues will already need to negotiate keeping off the grass for a couple of months, and the city wanted the field ready for use before the fall sports season, when scores of soccer, rugby and football players descend upon the park.
According to White, AYSO had previously approached the city in years past about considering the installation of artificial turf.
Story agreed that artificial turf “would be a great asset to the community. It’s something we can explore,” and pointed out some other things to consider, since it is an open park and people can drive up onto the field to unload equipment — or perform donuts if unchecked.
The city, Story said, would want to find a means to protect its fields.
As to addressing water reduction, the city can work with watering fields just a few times a week, but the contractor the city is relying on to install the grass has indicated that, at least for the couple of months the grass is trying to get its head start, the fields will need a lot more watering than the city will otherwise be permitted.
The city selected Redlands-based Cooper Turf Solutions, Inc. to provide seeding and turfplaning, a process that creates a more level field surface while allowing existing grass to grow back quicker, according to the city.
Beaumont will pay Cooper Turf Solutions $142,555 to rehabilitate three baseball fields, snack bar grass area, upper football fields and all four lower soccer fields at the sports park.
Councilman David Fenn suggested striking up a deal with the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District to allow the city to use recycled water to circumvent state water restrictions, and find a way to let the water district collect the runoff.
As Councilman Julio Martinez noted, “It’s going to be a tough sell to the public to use fresh water for the field.”
Councilman Rey Santos expressed a desire to keep the fields open, and not install fencing to prevent vehicles from driving up onto them.
A decision has been tabled until the city council’s June 21 meeting.
