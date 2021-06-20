BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
In July, Beaumont will likely lift its emergency moratorium on storage facilities, following a couple of public hearings, including one held Tuesday night at the June 15 city council meeting.
City staff have previously pointed out that “storage facilities” are not limited to storage units or self-storage facilities, but includes any space that provides storage.
The moratorium was causing frustration for businesses such as 84 Lumber and A.C. Propane, who have storage yards that are near their existing businesses, and were trying to extend storage capacity to those properties where equipment is being stored.
An interim urgency ordinance for a moratorium was imposed back in October 2019 on construction and expansion of new public storage facilities, moving and storage establishments, automobile and recreational parking facilities, truck stops and terminals, mini-storage units and self-storage units, and storage yards. That moratorium was extended for nearly a year and in October 2020 was continued for an additional year.
When the ordinance comes back for its final adoption in July, the moratorium will be lifted, and a chapter governing storage facilities will become permanently etched into Beaumont’s municipal code.
Community Development Director Christina Taylor explained to the council that the code was intended to prevent specific equipment and storage containers — such as the large moving and trucking containers — from being stacked on top of each other and violating an 8-foot height limit, but would not be applied to RVs and trucks and trailers that sometimes are taller than the height limits for equipment.
The ordinance outlines screening standards incorporating mature landscaping and screen walls for protection from the public’s view; and addresses security standards. Taylor pointed out that the ordinance protects residentially zoned land while still enabling future businesses to locate nearby.
The city would encourage future approved storage yards to be located on land that would be considered “irregular,” such as odd-shaped lots, or properties where environmental or other obstacles prevent construction of square buildings.
The ordinance provides exemptions for certain storage uses, such as construction companies with permits for temporary storage of supplies for projects, seasonal businesses such as Christmas tree lots and pumpkin patches, and retailers that sell recreational vehicles and boats.
And, to the relief of 84 Lumber, which uses a property two lots over from its primary business, and A.C. Propane, which uses an adjacent lot, the city will not require properties to be adjacent to each other in order to expand storage businesses, since sometimes nearby properties may be across the street, for instance, or a couple of lots away.
Mayor Pro Tem Lloyd White initially expressed concerns that he did not want Beaumont to become too restrictive in its policies that they would discourage prospective businesses from coming to the city.
White explained that he supports a free market, which in his words, should dictate how many storage yards can be sustained in the area, though added “I am also convinced that it’s important we balance the number of storage yards we have with the ability to bring the kinds of businesses that provide more jobs, and understand there’s a ripple effect” with the support jobs such as mechanics that come with the industry.
His views were supported by his colleagues on the dais, and they approved the ordinance unanimously.
As Councilman David Fenn stated, “I’m for letting the market take care of itself; I don’t want to restrict business that want to come into Beaumont — I would be pleased with the fact that they’re even considering Beaumont. Too much red tape discourages business, but I also like a pretty town … Being a real estate broker I see that there’s a lot of homes coming in and a lot of people having the need for storage. Unfortunately we’re a society that likes to hold on to our stuff,” but insisted that he did not want to see the storage facilities “element bleed over into the residential housing aspect” where property owners start unchecked parking of unsightly, unkempt RV trailers along the sides of homes.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
