A Beaumont man and FAA employee who took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday, March 7.
He was sentenced to probation.
Kevin Strong, 45, claimed he had “Q clearance” and that World War III was imminent before storming the Capitol with other “Qanon” followers.
Federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly for the District of Columbia sentenced Strong to two years of probation, including 30 days of home detention, according to court documents.
He must also pay $500 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service, according to court documents.
Strong had been charged after surrendering to authorities on Jan. 22, 2021, with entering restricted grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
He had agreed to plead guilty to the latter of those four allegations, per the terms of a deal with prosecutors filed Dec. 17, 2021.
In the days leading up to the riot, Strong told users on the app Parler that he might be able to use his credentials as an FAA employee to get past police barriers.
Video surveillance footage from the Capitol Police showed Strong in the Capitol rotunda, in hallways near House of Representative offices, in the statuary hall connector, and exiting through the Senate wing doors.
He took photos and videos in off-limits areas, including a selfie at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, which were later deleted.
The FAA’s internal investigations division notified the FBI after Strong was seen in news broadcasts covering the breach of the Capitol.
Strong's LinkedIn page still lists his current occupation as an FAA airway transportation system specialist (ATSS) in Los Angeles.
It was unclear at the time of print if he is still employed by the FAA.
