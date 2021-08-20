Police logs

Redlands police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian who was struck by a freight train Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, near Alessandro Road and San Timoteo Canyon Road.

Redlands police and firefighter/paramedics responded at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports that a man had been struck and injured by the moving train. The victim, a 33-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses reported the man ran out of the nearby orange groves and was struck as he tried to jump aboard the train.

Alessandro Road was closed between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for several hours while Redlands Police and BNSF Railroad Police investigated.

Redlands police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian who was struck by a freight train Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, near Alessandro Road and San Timoteo Canyon Road.

Redlands police and firefighter/paramedics responded at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports that a man had been struck and injured by the moving train. The victim, a 33-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses reported the man ran out of the nearby orange groves and was struck as he tried to jump aboard the train.

Alessandro Road was closed between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for several hours while Redlands Police and BNSF Railroad Police investigated.

0
0
0
1
0

More from this section

Beaumont Unified School District requires masks

Beaumont Unified School District requires masks

After the Record Gazette went to print last week, the guidelines for school districts returning to in-person instruction in California continued to evolve, and Beaumont Unified School District has been trying to clarify actions taken at its last board meeting, where dozens of visitors advoca…