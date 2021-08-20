Redlands police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian who was struck by a freight train Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, near Alessandro Road and San Timoteo Canyon Road.
Redlands police and firefighter/paramedics responded at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports that a man had been struck and injured by the moving train. The victim, a 33-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses reported the man ran out of the nearby orange groves and was struck as he tried to jump aboard the train.
Alessandro Road was closed between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for several hours while Redlands Police and BNSF Railroad Police investigated.
Redlands police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian who was struck by a freight train Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18, near Alessandro Road and San Timoteo Canyon Road.
Redlands police and firefighter/paramedics responded at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to reports that a man had been struck and injured by the moving train. The victim, a 33-year-old Beaumont man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses reported the man ran out of the nearby orange groves and was struck as he tried to jump aboard the train.
Alessandro Road was closed between Sunset Drive and San Timoteo Canyon Road for several hours while Redlands Police and BNSF Railroad Police investigated.
Commented