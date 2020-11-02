Banning police

During a routine traffic stop Thursday night in Loma Linda, a deputy sheriff arrested a Beaumont man who had a $75,000 bail violation in Riverside, was in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and was a felon in possession of a firearm.

At 7:40 p.m. Oct. 28, Deputy R. Alfaro pulled over a gray Dodge Charger driven by Anthony Michael Gardner, 38, on a vehicle code violation.

“Gardner was arrested for the felony transportation of a controlled substance and an enhancement for committing a new crime while out of custody on bail,” said a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department press release.

Gardner was booked into jail at Central Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or leave information on wetip.com.

4
10
6
1
2

More from this section

Beaumont man arrested on several charges in Loma Linda

Beaumont man arrested on several charges in Loma Linda

During a routine traffic stop Thursday night in Loma Linda, a deputy sheriff arrested a Beaumont man who had a $75,000 bail violation in Riverside, was in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and was a felon in possession of a firearm.

Voters cast ballots at Voter Assistance Centers

Voters cast ballots at Voter Assistance Centers

Today is the third day of operation for the 130 Riverside County voter assistance centers, where registered voters may cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election. As of 10 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 1) all 130 voter assistance centers have opened and are processing voters witho…

+2
Shhh. Banning’s secret regarding the airport is out

Shhh. Banning’s secret regarding the airport is out

A vague, but potentially exciting announcement from Banning’s city manager Doug Schulze at the end of the Oct. 27 Banning city council meeting suggests that a developer with sizeable assets has an interest in the Banning Municipal Airport property.

+4
Banning mulls support for its Sportsman’s Club

Banning mulls support for its Sportsman’s Club

In a remote area of Mias Canyon on city-owned land that formerly belonged to Marshall Palmer’s grandparents sits the relatively secluded Banning Sportsman Club, which as a nonprofit organization turns 67 this month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.