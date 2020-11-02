Beaumont man arrested on several charges in Loma Linda

During a routine traffic stop Thursday night in Loma Linda, a deputy sheriff arrested a Beaumont man who had a $75,000 bail violation in Riverside, was in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and was a felon in possession of a firearm.
At 7:40 p.m. Oct. 28, Deputy R. Alfaro pulled over a gray Dodge Charger driven by Anthony Michael Gardner, 38, on a vehicle code violation.
“Gardner was arrested for the felony transportation of a controlled substance and an enhancement for committing a new crime while out of custody on bail,” said a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department press release.
Gardner was booked into jail at Central Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME(27463), or leave information on wetip.com.
