On Nov. 17 officers arrested Joshua Stapp of Beaumont in connection with burglaries from new construction in the 1400 block of Ellerg Way.
On Nov. 16 at approximately 4:21a.m., officers were contacted by security monitoring new construction in the Sundance North area.
Security reported seeing movement inside a residence and shortly after witnessing an unknown white male adult, approximately 40 years old with dark hair get into a maroon 2000 Ford Excursion that was parked nearby.
Officers arrived and conducted a safety check of the unoccupied residence. No subjects were located within the residence, however appliances within the kitchen of the home had been moved into the garage.
On Sunday, Nov. 17 at approximately 6:15 a.m., the Beaumont Police Department received a second call from security regarding similar circumstances in the same area as the day before, however appliances and flooring were reportedly taken from one of the residences.
Officers responded and were unable to locate any suspects, but witnesses reported seeing a subject and vehicle matching the description of the subject seen the day prior.
At approximately 11:27 a.m., while officers were conducting routine patrol within the city, an officer observed a vehicle matching the description from the burglaries from the earlier incidents.
An investigative stop was conducted and the officers identified the driver as Joshua Stapp, age 39, of Beaumont.
Stapp was driving on a suspended license and was determined to be on Post-Release Community Supervision for a prior burglary conviction.
Based on Stapp’s search terms, officers conducted a search of Stapp’s residence and recovered stolen property from the construction site. Stapp was arrested for burglary, possession of stolen property and booked at Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.